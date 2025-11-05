Pa. election 2025: Here’s who won and who lost; full results
Democrats swept major races in Philadelphia and the suburbs, as well as statewide judicial contests.
Election Day has come and gone, and Democrats dominated in the first general election since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.
Here’s a look at how major races unfolded in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
- New Jersey governor’s race: Democrat Mikie Sherrill bested Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a contest that drew national attention as a possible prelude to next year’s midterms
- Philadelphia DA race: District Attorney Larry Krasner defeated Republican challenger Pat Dugan, securing a third term
- Philadelphia controller race: Incumbent Christy Brady beat Republican challenger Ari Patrinos
- Pa. judicial contests
- Pa. Supreme Court: Voters chose to retain three Democratic state Supreme Court justices. Republicans, including President Trump, had pushed voters to oust the three justices in what is usually a quiet “yes-or-no” race
- Pa. Superior Court: Democrat Brandon Neuman beat Republican Maria Battista and Liberal Party candidate Daniel Wassmer. Alice DeBow retained her seat
- Pa. Commonwealth Court: Democrat Stella Tsai beat Republican Matt Wolford. Judge Michael Wojcik retained his seat
- Suburban races and ballot Qs
- Downingtown made history, electing Pa.’s first openly transgender mayor, Erica Deuso
- In Bucks County, Joe Khan became the first-ever Democrat to be elected as district attorney, and Democrat Danny Ceisler ousted Republican Fred Harran in the sheriff’s race
- In Delaware County, Democrats retained unanimous control of Delco Council
- Suburban voters in three townships voted on ballot questions about tax increases to fund open space preservation and local policing. Here’s how they voted
- Full race results: Here’s a look at who won and who lost in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey
As the votes continue to be counted, follow the latest updates from WHYY News on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.
