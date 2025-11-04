Elections 2025

Pennsylvania 2025 election results

See full results, including races for Philadelphia district attorney as well as judicial contests on Pa.'s Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme courts.

A ''Vote Here'' sign indicates a polling place at Rowan College in Mount Laurel, N.J., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

A ''Vote Here'' sign indicates a polling place at Rowan College in Mount Laurel, N.J., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 general election.

Voters will weigh in on consequential retention races for the state Supreme Court, in addition to races for Pennsylvania's Superior and Commonwealth courts.

In Philadelphia, incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for his third term. He faces Republican challenger Pat Dugan, a former judge. Voters will also consider races for city controller, the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court and the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for the latest on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

Jump to a section

Statewide races

Pa. Supreme Court

Pa. Superior Court

Pa. Commonwealth Court

Philadelphia races

District attorney

Controller

Part of the series

About WHYY News staff

Read more

