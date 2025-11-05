Downingtown elects Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor

A small town just a few dozen miles west of Philadelphia made history Wednesday morning by electing Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor.

Unofficial results show that Democrat Erica Deuso defeated Republican Richard Bryant, becoming the mayor-elect of Downingtown in Chester County.

“Tonight, the numbers are clear,” Deuso said in a statement early Wednesday morning. “We won. Voters chose hope, decency, and a community where every neighbor matters. I am honored to be elected as Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor. I carry that responsibility with care and with purpose.”

Home to about 9,000 people, Downingtown is governed by a six-member council. The mayor casts tie-breaking votes, oversees police and fire personnel, and performs ceremonial duties. Sitting Democratic Mayor Phil Dague declined to run for a second term — opening the door for the historic race.

Deuso scored the local Democratic Party’s endorsement and defeated challenger Barry Cassidy during May’s primary. She focused her campaign on issues such as housing affordability, domestic violence and combatting teen suicide, rather than her identity.

“This victory is not about one person. It is about what happens when people choose progress over fear, facts over noise, and results over excuses,” Deuso said. “Leadership can be compassionate, practical, and focused on what works.”

Bryant, the GOP nominee, has a background in cybersecurity. His campaign focused on preventing “overdevelopment,” solving Downingtown’s flooding issues and fortifying public safety. Bryant ran unopposed during the primary election. He did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for comment.