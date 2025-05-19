Philadelphia suburbs could make history this election
Joi Washington could become Media Borough’s first woman mayor. Erica Deuso could become Downingtown’s first openly transgender mayor.
In Philadelphia’s suburbs, there aren’t many flashy countywide races in the upcoming primary election. But, a few candidates in smaller municipal races are on the verge of making history.
Joi Washington could become Media Borough’s first woman mayor. Erica Deuso could become Downingtown’s first transgender mayor — and the first openly transgender mayor in Pennsylvania. And Madison Pease could join the ranks of the youngest school board members in Pennsylvania.
Pease, 19, graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in 2023. A sense of duty to ensure students don’t feel helpless has inspired her to run for the school board, she said.
Pease said she almost didn’t vote in the 2024 presidential election. Almost.
“I want to prevent that and make sure that the kids know that it’s good to get involved in the community and that they are heard and that their choices matter because they’re going to shape our future,” Pease said.
Five positions are up for grabs on the nine-member Hatboro-Horsham School Board. Pease is running on the Democratic ticket alongside four other candidates, meaning she is certain to make it past the primary on May 20.
School board candidate Madison Pease
Pease is studying zoo science at Delaware Valley University. She volunteers with H.A.T. Packs and is a dog gym trainer at DogVenture.
“I want to bring more perspective of a student within the school because there’s a lot that goes on that doesn’t have to do with the academic portion itself,” Pease said. “Like there’s a lot of social dynamics and things like that that might need a little bit more help than just the curriculum and budget and things like that.”
Pease attended school during a period of pandemic shutdowns and nationwide clashes at school board meetings.
COVID-19 derailed her freshman year. She and her classmates didn’t return to in-person learning until her junior year.
“I didn’t know where to go,” Pease said. “I didn’t make connections with those people even though I went to middle school with all of them because freshman year is kind of like the pivotal moment — the pivotal year in all of high school.”
But she said she developed a strong sense of self-discipline to compensate for the lack of socializing. Pease’s campaign is centered on making sure emotional and social development are fostered through each student’s tenure in school.
“If you only teach emotional and mental like coping skills in elementary school, some of that may not carry through the higher years and that’s where it’s going to be more important as things get harder and they have more decisions to make,” she said. “So, we want to create a successful generation of students.”
Mayoral candidate Joi Washington
Media Borough Mayor Bob McMahon, a Democrat, has served in his capacity since 1992. He’s now stepping away from politics and making way for Councilmember Joi Washington, 39, to step up.
Washington is running unopposed in the Democratic primaries. She’ll face Republican Kevin Kellogg in the general election. If elected in November, Washington would become the first woman to hold the position.
Washington has been thinking about launching her mayoral campaign for a couple of years, but said imposter syndrome almost got the best of her.
“Would anybody even vote for me? Am I too young? Am I just too inexperienced? But I think like working through council and just knowing that anybody can do this, you just have to say yes and just step up and let the people decide,” Washington said.
Washington currently serves as chair of the borough’s Properties and Public Works Committee. Delaware County Council also appointed her to SEPTA’s Citizens Advisory Committee.
A theme of her campaign is upgrading pedestrian safety.
“We are still working on these issues pertaining to pedestrian safety, speeding, and environmental concerns,” Washington said. “I think we do a great job with keeping our parks upgraded and clean and open and manageable and accessible for our visitors. I think I can promote more attention to pedestrian safety and making sure that we’re working with our police department with maintaining their enforcement of speeding.”
She said she wants to back up words with action when it comes to improving public infrastructure.
“A more walkable town and a safer town makes people want to visit us more and to have them support our local businesses and they stay around a lot longer,” Washington said.
Mayoral candidate Erica Deuso
Downingtown Mayor Phil Dague announced he would not seek a second term in November, clearing the way for a mayoral contest.
Erica Deuso, 44, the local Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, is running against Barry Cassidy in the primary. The winner will face Republican Richard Bryant in the general election.
If elected, Dueso would become the first openly transgender mayor in Pennsylvania.
“I see this as a rebuke on current policies that we see coming from Washington and coming from people on the right,” Deuso said. “It’s standing up to people who are saying that diversity, equity and inclusion shouldn’t be out there and we shouldn’t be giving opportunities to people who are representing marginalized communities.”
Deuso said she wants to focus on the issues rather than her identity. She said her campaign is committed to maintaining Downingtown as a “good neighborhood community.”
“The mayor of Downingtown, their only enumerated roles are to work hand-in-hand with our police, fire, and emergency services, to make sure that they have the tools they need to keep our town safe and secure and that’s what I plan on doing,” Deuso said.
She wants to combat teen suicides and domestic violence while also shining a light on a lack of sustainable options for housing in Downingtown.
“We’re in a housing crunch right now,” Deuso said. “We have housing that’s being built, but it’s not affordable. We have housing townhouses that are being built right now for $550,000 a piece. We have apartments that start at a one bedroom for $2,400 a month here in Downingtown — and that’s just not sustainable for people.”
Cassidy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His campaign is focused on fending off flooding in Downingtown through a series of long-term infrastructure improvements.
According to his website, he envisions a future “where the town thrives as a model of resilience and sustainability. By investing in infrastructure, fostering community involvement, and championing environmental stewardship, he aims to create a safer, healthier, and more vibrant Downingtown for generations to come.”
Deuso is a committee person with the Chester County Democratic Committee and also serves on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Equality Project and PFLAG Philadelphia Chapter. She works in the pharmaceutical industry.
“Somebody once said to me that being transgender is not who I am, it’s what I am,” she said. “And so who I am is a scientist, a businesswoman, a community advocate. I’m a wife. I’m an aunt. I’m a daughter. I have a lot of things that come far before my identity and if we can move past that and focus on the real issues that matter to our voters, then that’s going to be what’s most important to the people here in Downingtown.”
