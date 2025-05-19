Mayoral candidate Joi Washington

Media Borough Mayor Bob McMahon, a Democrat, has served in his capacity since 1992. He’s now stepping away from politics and making way for Councilmember Joi Washington, 39, to step up.

Washington is running unopposed in the Democratic primaries. She’ll face Republican Kevin Kellogg in the general election. If elected in November, Washington would become the first woman to hold the position.

Washington has been thinking about launching her mayoral campaign for a couple of years, but said imposter syndrome almost got the best of her.

“Would anybody even vote for me? Am I too young? Am I just too inexperienced? But I think like working through council and just knowing that anybody can do this, you just have to say yes and just step up and let the people decide,” Washington said.

Washington currently serves as chair of the borough’s Properties and Public Works Committee. Delaware County Council also appointed her to SEPTA’s Citizens Advisory Committee.

A theme of her campaign is upgrading pedestrian safety.

“We are still working on these issues pertaining to pedestrian safety, speeding, and environmental concerns,” Washington said. “I think we do a great job with keeping our parks upgraded and clean and open and manageable and accessible for our visitors. I think I can promote more attention to pedestrian safety and making sure that we’re working with our police department with maintaining their enforcement of speeding.”

She said she wants to back up words with action when it comes to improving public infrastructure.

“A more walkable town and a safer town makes people want to visit us more and to have them support our local businesses and they stay around a lot longer,” Washington said.

Mayoral candidate Erica Deuso

Downingtown Mayor Phil Dague announced he would not seek a second term in November, clearing the way for a mayoral contest.

Erica Deuso, 44, the local Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, is running against Barry Cassidy in the primary. The winner will face Republican Richard Bryant in the general election.

If elected, Dueso would become the first openly transgender mayor in Pennsylvania.

“I see this as a rebuke on current policies that we see coming from Washington and coming from people on the right,” Deuso said. “It’s standing up to people who are saying that diversity, equity and inclusion shouldn’t be out there and we shouldn’t be giving opportunities to people who are representing marginalized communities.”

Deuso said she wants to focus on the issues rather than her identity. She said her campaign is committed to maintaining Downingtown as a “good neighborhood community.”

“The mayor of Downingtown, their only enumerated roles are to work hand-in-hand with our police, fire, and emergency services, to make sure that they have the tools they need to keep our town safe and secure and that’s what I plan on doing,” Deuso said.

She wants to combat teen suicides and domestic violence while also shining a light on a lack of sustainable options for housing in Downingtown.

“We’re in a housing crunch right now,” Deuso said. “We have housing that’s being built, but it’s not affordable. We have housing townhouses that are being built right now for $550,000 a piece. We have apartments that start at a one bedroom for $2,400 a month here in Downingtown — and that’s just not sustainable for people.”

Cassidy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His campaign is focused on fending off flooding in Downingtown through a series of long-term infrastructure improvements.

According to his website, he envisions a future “where the town thrives as a model of resilience and sustainability. By investing in infrastructure, fostering community involvement, and championing environmental stewardship, he aims to create a safer, healthier, and more vibrant Downingtown for generations to come.”

Deuso is a committee person with the Chester County Democratic Committee and also serves on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Equality Project and PFLAG Philadelphia Chapter. She works in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Somebody once said to me that being transgender is not who I am, it’s what I am,” she said. “And so who I am is a scientist, a businesswoman, a community advocate. I’m a wife. I’m an aunt. I’m a daughter. I have a lot of things that come far before my identity and if we can move past that and focus on the real issues that matter to our voters, then that’s going to be what’s most important to the people here in Downingtown.”