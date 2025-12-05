From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Chester County Board of Elections voted 2-1 Friday to certify the 2025 general election results amid an ongoing investigation into how third-party voters were left out of poll books.

Officials issued another round of apologies at the meeting as irate attendees voiced their frustration. Some even lobbed unfounded allegations of a broader conspiracy of fraud.

Calls for resignations and even criminal probes dominated the lengthy public comment sections that preceded and followed the vote to certify the election.

Commissioner Josh Maxwell, the chair of the board, voted to formally certify the results and apologized again for the poll book error.

“To all the independents in this county, the people who were disenfranchised, I am extraordinarily sorry. Know that it is my commitment and this government’s commitment to earn your trust and to make it up to you,” Maxwell said.

The lone Republican on the board, Commissioner Eric Roe, voted against certifying the results. He said his “confidence in the administration of the elections in Chester County is shaken.”

Roe did not dispute the winners.

“I’m gonna presume that, in fact, they did,” Roe said. “But what I’m certifying here today is that the results are accurate — and I can’t say for sure. I’m not implying that anything nefarious happened. I’m not implying that there was intentional malfeasance. There’s an investigation that will look into that, and I’ve been promised that that will be looked into. I’m simply saying that in chaos and in disorder, with rapidly changing rules and directives, it’s too difficult for me, Eric Roe, to be confident in the accuracy of our tabulations.”

Investigation into poll book error is ongoing as outrage continues

An Election Day error omitted roughly 70,000 third-party voters from poll books in the county, which forced 12,600 people to cast provisional ballots.

The county tapped West Chester-based law firm Fleck Eckert Klein McGarry to investigate how it happened.

“One of two things is true. Either we had insufficient controls to prevent one person’s mistake from snowballing into what happened on Election Day,” said David Byerman, chief executive officer of county government, during the meeting. “Or the procedures we had in place were not followed. We understand that neither of those explanations are acceptable to the senior management team, presumably to our Board of Elections and certainly to the voters of Chester County.”