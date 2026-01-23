Chester County poll book error was caused by ‘simple human error,’ investigation finds
West Chester-based law firm Fleck Eckert Klein McGarry found the county operated a system marred by inadequate training, safeguards, oversight and staffing challenges.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
An independent investigation found “no evidence of intentional wrongdoing” behind an error that omitted more than 70,000 third-party voters in Chester County from poll books during the 2025 general election.
West Chester-based law firm Fleck Eckert Klein McGarry concluded in a report released Thursday that Chester County lacked sufficient safeguards, supervision, training and verification controls.
“The Poll Book incident was not the result of a single isolated mistake, but rather simple human error occurring within a system characterized by inadequate training, insufficient safeguards, limited oversight, and structural staffing challenges,” the report states.
The firm issued a number of recommendations for Chester County, including comprehensive training, the implementation of more safeguards, formal documentation of the voter registration commission and the adoption of “dual-signature approval and multi-level verification for Poll Book generation.”
“The Board of Elections appreciates the professional and thorough manner in which the firm conducted their investigation,” the county wrote on its website. “Although the County believes the section of the report pertaining to a Voter Registration Commission would benefit from additional context and clarification, the Board otherwise fully supports and plans to implement the report’s recommendations.”
The Chester County Board of Commissioners issued a three-page action plan that incorporates the recommendations from the independent report. The county will discuss the report and the action plan at a public meeting Jan. 27.
The poll book error caused chaos and confusion at the polls during the morning of Nov. 4. Although the issue was identified shortly before voting began, it took a while for supplemental poll books to reach all locations. Voters were asked to cast provisional ballots.
“While staff acted in good faith and County leadership responded decisively once the issue was identified, the absence of formal controls and accountability mechanisms allowed the error to occur and remain undetected until Election Day,” the report states.
A judge approved an extension for all county polling locations to remain open until 10 p.m. on Election Day. Ultimately, 12,600 people cast provisional ballots — a record for Chester County. Since then, the poll book error has been the source of controversy even as the county sought to certify the results.
The county hired Fleck Eckert Klein McGarry to conduct an investigation into what went wrong. The law firm conducted interviews with key personnel from Chester County and the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The law firm also looked into accusations of micromanagement directed at Karen Barsoum, the director of Chester County Department of Voter Services.
“The employees that were the subject of our investigation did not share any such concerns with our team, and were generally supportive of the culture in the department,” the report states. “Moreover, the various causes of the Poll Book issue that we have identified do not appear to have any causal nexus with the types of concerns raised.”
Fleck Eckert Klein McGarry delivered a final report to Chester County on Dec. 19.
“We conclude by noting that all County personnel we interviewed as well as the staff at the Department of State were, at all times, cooperative, responsive, and professional,” the report states.
If inclement weather forces the county to close Jan. 27, the meeting will be moved to Feb. 3.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.