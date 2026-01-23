From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An independent investigation found “no evidence of intentional wrongdoing” behind an error that omitted more than 70,000 third-party voters in Chester County from poll books during the 2025 general election.

West Chester-based law firm Fleck Eckert Klein McGarry concluded in a report released Thursday that Chester County lacked sufficient safeguards, supervision, training and verification controls.

“The Poll Book incident was not the result of a single isolated mistake, but rather simple human error occurring within a system characterized by inadequate training, insufficient safeguards, limited oversight, and structural staffing challenges,” the report states.

The firm issued a number of recommendations for Chester County, including comprehensive training, the implementation of more safeguards, formal documentation of the voter registration commission and the adoption of “dual-signature approval and multi-level verification for Poll Book generation.”

“The Board of Elections appreciates the professional and thorough manner in which the firm conducted their investigation,” the county wrote on its website. “Although the County believes the section of the report pertaining to a Voter Registration Commission would benefit from additional context and clarification, the Board otherwise fully supports and plans to implement the report’s recommendations.”

The Chester County Board of Commissioners issued a three-page action plan that incorporates the recommendations from the independent report. The county will discuss the report and the action plan at a public meeting Jan. 27.