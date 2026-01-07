Chester County poll book error investigation is complete, but findings won’t be released until later
Chester County officials are reviewing the report and will release it to the public at the county Board of Elections meeting on Jan. 27.
West Chester-based law firm Fleck Eckert Klein has completed its investigation into how 70,000 third-party voters in Chester County were omitted from poll books during the 2025 general election.
Fleck Eckert Klein delivered a final report to Chester County on Dec. 19. Senior officials are still perusing through the findings, according to David Byerman, chief executive officer of Chester County.
“We are actively working to develop a plan to prevent the recurrence of any similar errors in the future,” Byerman said during Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
Byerman stopped short of revealing the cause of the poll book error. The Chester County Board of Elections has scheduled Fleck Eckert Klein to present the findings at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 during a public meeting.
“The firm’s investigation consisted of an extensive research and interview process to identify the specific cause of the error and to examine any related issues,” Byerman said. “I would like to say we appreciate the professionalism and the expeditious nature in which this firm conducted this investigation.”
Poll book controversy looms large over Chester County
The poll book snafu, which forced thousands of affected voters to cast provisional ballots, has been the catalyst for a swell of dissatisfaction with how Chester County operates its elections. Although officials caught wind of the error early on Nov. 4, it took a while for supplemental poll books to reach all voting locations.
As such, a judge approved an extension for all county polling locations to remain open until 10 p.m. on Election Day. Ultimately, 12,600 people cast provisional ballots — far more than has ever been cast before in Chester County.
The Board of Elections certified the election results Dec. 5 during a lengthy meeting packed with angry attendees, some of whom called for resignations and demanded criminal probes into the county’s top officials. Unfounded claims of a broader conspiracy dominated the room.
Wednesday’s meeting inside the Commissioner’s Board Room was much quieter. Just two people stepped forward for public comment. Linda Moore, of Pocopson Township, said she anticipated that the room might be too small to accommodate the public on Jan. 27.
She urged the commissioners to consider moving the meeting to a larger venue.
