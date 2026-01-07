From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

West Chester-based law firm Fleck Eckert Klein has completed its investigation into how 70,000 third-party voters in Chester County were omitted from poll books during the 2025 general election.

Fleck Eckert Klein delivered a final report to Chester County on Dec. 19. Senior officials are still perusing through the findings, according to David Byerman, chief executive officer of Chester County.

“We are actively working to develop a plan to prevent the recurrence of any similar errors in the future,” Byerman said during Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.

Byerman stopped short of revealing the cause of the poll book error. The Chester County Board of Elections has scheduled Fleck Eckert Klein to present the findings at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 during a public meeting.

“The firm’s investigation consisted of an extensive research and interview process to identify the specific cause of the error and to examine any related issues,” Byerman said. “I would like to say we appreciate the professionalism and the expeditious nature in which this firm conducted this investigation.”