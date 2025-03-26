Pa. primary election 2025: What you need to know before you vote

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and are going to be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

Under state law, people who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote. However, people who are serving time for misdemeanor charges or are out on probation, parole or house arrest are eligible. However, if your misdemeanor conviction was in relation to a violation of the Pennsylvania election code, you are not eligible to vote.

Additionally, if you have been convicted of a felony, but were released or will be released from incarceration prior to the date of the next election, you are eligible to vote under Pennsylvania law.