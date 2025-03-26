Elections 2025

Pa. primary election 2025: What you need to know before you vote

Primary elections will take place Tuesday, May 20. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from voter deadlines to who’s on the ballot in Philadelphia and statewide.

Liza Fortt, 74 (center), accompanied by her son Timothy Walker (center top), and husband Willie Fortt emerge from their polling place at Scranton High School on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

Liza Fortt, 74 (center), accompanied by her son Timothy Walker (center top), and husband Willie Fortt emerge from their polling place at Scranton High School on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate