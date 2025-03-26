Pa. primary election 2025: What you need to know before you vote

- Democratic Party
- Republican Party
Controller
- Democratic Party: Christy Brady (incumbent)
- Republican Party: Ari Patrinos
Court of Common Pleas judges
What is it?: The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, a general trial jurisdiction court, has 101 judges across three divisions: trial, family and orphans’. Judges serve 10-year terms, after which they run in yes-no retention elections without an opponent.
Judges and justices serving on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court all serve 10-year terms, as do Court of Common Pleas judges. Philadelphia Municipal Court judges are elected to six-year terms.
- Trial Division: Most felony criminal and major civil cases with contested amounts over $12,000
- Family Division: Domestic matters like divorces, custody, child support and domestic violence as well as juvenile matters like delinquency, dependency and adoptions
- Orphans’ Division: Matters involving estates, wills and trusts
Vote for no more than 9
- Democratic Party
- Anthony Stefanski*
- Brian Kisielewski*
- Deborah Watson-Stokes*
- Elliott G. Williams
- Irina Ehrlich*
- Kia Ghee*
- Larry Farnese*
- Leon A. King II*
- Michael Parkinson*
- Mike Huff
- Qawi Abdul-Rahman
- Sarah Jones*
- Sherrie Cohen
- Taniesha Henry
- Will Braveman*
- Republican Party
* recommended by the Philadelphia Bar Association Judicial Commission
Municipal Court judges
What is it?: Philadelphia’s Municipal Court is a limited jurisdiction court of record comprised of 27 judges across three divisions: criminal, civil and traffic. Judges are elected for six-year terms, after which they run in yes-no retention elections without an opponent.
- Criminal Division: Adult criminal cases with maximum incarceration sentences of up to five years. It also has initial jurisdiction in processing the city’s criminal arrests and holds misdemeanor trials and preliminary hearings for felony cases
- Civil Division: Civil cases with contested amounts up to $12,000, landlord-tenant cases and real estate and school tax cases with contested amounts up to $15,000
- Traffic Division: Traffic violations
Vote for no more than 3
- Democratic Party
- Amanda Davidson*
- Cortez Patton
- Mike Huff
- Qawi Abdul-Rahman
- Shawn Page
- Sherrie Cohen
- Republican Party
* recommended by the Philadelphia Bar Association Judicial Commission
Inspector and judge of election
- What does a judge of elections do?: The judge of elections is responsible for overseeing the entire election process and voter activities for their division.
- What does an inspector of elections do?: The inspector of elections assists the judge of elections in overseeing the entire election process at a particular polling place and helps enforce voting regulations and procedures.
Elected by ward and division. Vote for 1 each
See below to check which Democratic and Republican candidates are running to become inspectors or judges of elections based on ward and division.
Unsure which Philadelphia election ward and division you’re in? Use the city’s Atlas tool to look up your ward and division number, along with your polling place.
