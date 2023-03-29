Pennsylvania court decision does little to clear up confusion over fixing mail ballots

In Pennsylvania, people who vote by mail are required to seal their ballot in an interior, secrecy envelope, and sign and date an outer envelope. If a person fails to do so, county election officials must throw the ballot out.

Some counties in the state, however, notify voters when there is a disqualifying issue with their mail ballot.

According to a survey from Spotlight PA and Votebeat, 12 counties allowed ballot curing in the November 2022 election. Eight of those counties notified voters of errors.

Other counties, meanwhile, didn’t allow voters to fix their mail ballots, creating an unequal landscape for voters across the state.

In 2022, the RNC named then-Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman, and later her successor Al Schmidt, as parties in the case. The group argued that county boards of election were regional organs of the Department of State and therefore state agencies, giving Commonwealth Court jurisdiction.

But Ceisler ruled that county election offices are actually local government agencies, meaning the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the underlying arguments. Instead, she wrote, county courts are the proper venue.

Forrest Lehman, elections director in Lycoming County, which allowed curing in November 2022, thinks the ruling is going to create more confusion. Since parties are now directed to file suit at the local level, he thinks county election departments will see an increase in lawsuits from both those opposed to and in favor of ballot curing.

“Now no matter what a county does, someone will sue you,” he said.