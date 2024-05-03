Group that doesn’t disclose its donors paid $12K for Shapiro to attend Phillies games, other sporting events

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A nonprofit that does not publicly disclose its donors paid more than $12,000 last year for Gov. Josh Shapiro to attend sporting events. The secrecy leaves taxpayers in the dark about who underwrites the outings and what interests they may have in state government policy.

The money also raises questions anew about whether the Democrat is violating his ban on accepting gifts.

Shapiro reported receiving $12,194.62 from Team PA for “transportation, lodging or hospitality” on his newly filed statement of financial interest. The Harrisburg-based nonprofit bills itself as a public-private partnership to bolster Pennsylvania’s economic development; its “investors” include a cross-section of the state’s top business industries, according to an annual report.

On the form, Shapiro did not describe what Team PA paid for, writing only: “The governor in his official capacity attended various events for the benefit of the Commonwealth to promote Pennsylvania and its economic interests.”

In an email, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said Team PA paid for the Democratic governor to attend six sporting events: the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona and games played by the Harrisburg Senators, Penn State’s football team, Philadelphia Phillies, and Philadelphia Union.

Bonder added that Shapiro was often invited to these games by the teams, and used the time to greet fans, cheer the teams on, and network with business or legislative leaders who were also in attendance.

The money for those tickets came from a little-known fund that Team PA manages called Pennsylvania Growth Partnership, which accepts donations exclusively to promote the governor — and by extension, the commonwealth and its economic health — on a national and international stage.

It’s not publicly known which individuals, groups, or businesses have donated to the growth partnership fund. Nonprofits are required to file detailed annual reports to the Internal Revenue Service that list, among other things, revenue and expense totals. But they aren’t required to make the names of their donors public.

Bonder deferred to Team PA, whose executive director, Abby Smith, has declined to identify the fund’s donors.

Despite IRS rules, one good-government expert said “it would be very reasonable” to ask Team PA to disclose the donors to the growth partnership fund, given its specialized purpose to pay for the governor’s travel.

“The nonprofit is just serving as a go-between,” Craig Holman, a government ethics expert with the Washington, D.C.-based Public Citizen, told Spotlight PA, adding: “If those funds are being earmarked specifically as gifts to the governor, then each donor needs to be publicly disclosed.”

It is also not clear who raises money for the growth partnership fund, or who decides which events Shapiro attends on Team PA’s dime.

In a previous interview, Smith said when the nonprofit gets requests to use money from the various funds Team PA manages, it approves them and cuts a check.

Asked again this week to provide more specifics, Smith replied: “When an opportunity arises at which the Governor’s attendance will shine a spotlight on the Commonwealth and/or position the Governor as a leader in attracting and retaining business, the Governor’s Office works with Team PA and the Pennsylvania Growth Partnership fund is used to support the Governor’s attendance.”

Bonder said that the governor’s office “does not have sole discretion over this funding” and that Team PA “must grant approval for all funds disbursed from its account.”