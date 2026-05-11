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Landscape experts and environmentalists are touting the benefits of converting lawns into meadows and encouraging native plants. These peaceful habitats with native grasses and wildflowers have a number of environmental benefits.

This spring, Pennsylvania began to offer free meadow kits for homeowners interested in converting their lawns. The initiative was such a hit that the state ran out of the popular kits. But homeowners across the region can still start the process of transforming their land on their own.

WHYY News asked landscape experts about how you can convert your lawn at home — and they say no yard is too small.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why should I consider converting my lawn to a meadow?

Lawns require a lot of maintenance, including watering and regular mowing, which can emit air pollutants. They often require the use of fertilizer or herbicides, which can cause health problems, leach into groundwater and harm pollinators and habitats.

“That’s a lot of landscape that requires a lot of resources and a lot of inputs, but it’s not actually contributing to healthy water and ecosystems,” said Kelsey Mummert, the Lawn to Habitat program coordinator with the Bureau of Forestry.

Lawns also contribute to greater stormwater runoff because they contain short, compacted grasses with short root systems that don’t promote water infiltration. They also provide very little habitat for wildlife, Mummert said.

Meadows, on the other hand, support wildlife and pollinators, improve soil health, sequester carbon, and absorb and clean stormwater with their larger root systems.

“I’m not advocating for getting rid of lawns entirely. They have their place. But the land-to-habitat effort is really more about rethinking how much space we dedicate to lawns and figuring out where we can make room for something more ecologically beneficial,” Mummert said.

Meadows not only provide environmental benefits, they are also aesthetically pleasing.

“Meadows breathe life back into the landscape,” Mummert said. “They also bring a lot of movement, splashes of color, into these human spaces, which is just something you don’t get with a uniformly shortened green lawn.”