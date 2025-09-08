This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

On average, more than 1,200 people squeeze into every square mile in New Jersey, making it America’s most densely populated state.

One might think the state’s built environment leaves little room for populations of natural flora and fauna.

“Populations are smaller than they have been historically, but a lot of animals are still thriving,” said Dana Ehret, curator of natural history at the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton.

“They’re still there,” he said. “We’re gonna do what we can to help them survive.”