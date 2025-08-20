This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

New Jersey is attempting to rein in rising electricity costs by pulling back the curtain on how the regional grid operator makes its decisions.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills into law Friday that he said will increase transparency around decisions made by PJM Interconnection, the nonprofit that runs the electricity grid across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and parts or all of 10 other states.

One law requires utilities in New Jersey to disclose and defend the votes they cast as members of PJM.

The other directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to investigate an arcane auction PJM uses to ensure enough electricity will be available to meet future demand. That auction has cleared at record high prices the last two years, pushing up household electricity bills.

“We are committed to creating a system that is fairer and more transparent for customers and the states that represent them – a necessary change from the opaque practices that have, for too long, defined PJM,” Murphy said in a statement Friday.

PJM has come under increased scrutiny from elected officials and advocates since last year’s sky-high auction prices. An independent market watchdog that monitors PJM found the high prices were primarily driven by rising electricity demand due to the growth of data centers.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro filed a complaint with federal regulators late last year, claiming that PJM’s auction process itself is flawed and drives up costs for consumers without ensuring grid reliability. PJM and Shapiro then agreed to cap the auction price at close to $330 per megawatt-day — which the auction hit this year.

Shapiro, Murphy and seven other governors in the region wrote a letter to PJM earlier this summer, accusing the grid operator of failing to adequately plan for the grid’s long-term infrastructure needs and quickly connect new sources of power to the grid.

They said these “deficiencies threaten the bedrock reliability and affordability our consumers expect and deserve.”

In response to the laws signed in New Jersey on Friday, PJM accused state leaders of pointing fingers for political gain.

“We understand the political motive to shift blame for high electricity bills, but the fact remains: PJM operates as a not-for-profit that plans the power grid and administers federally regulated wholesale electricity markets,” PJM spokesperson Jeff Shields said in a statement. “Pointing fingers will not solve the supply-and-demand realities driving higher prices for consumers in New Jersey, including challenges that stem from failed policies. Our focus remains on working toward real solutions, because New Jerseyans deserve nothing less.”

PJM declined to specify which “failed policies” it was referring to. But in May, Shields told WHYY that the shrinking supply is due primarily to policies that promote decarbonization, which he said led to closures of older fossil fuel power plants.