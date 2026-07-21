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A coalition of consumer and environmental advocacy groups is launching a “six-figure” digital ad campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial race to focus attention on reforming the utility ratemaking process and to promote clean energy.

“Over the last 18 months, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved over $1.2 billion in distribution rate increases for gas and electric utilities, which has added between two and 10% to residential distribution costs across the state,” said Elizabeth Marx, executive director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project.

Marx spoke at a press conference announcing the “Building a Brighter PA” campaign, which in addition to the Utility Law Project, includes the League of Conservation Voters PA and the Ohio River Valley Institute, among others.

Utility bills are divided between distribution rates, which cover the costs of transporting the electricity to the consumer, and supply costs that cover the amount of energy consumed. The Utility Law Project participates in rate-making cases and provides legal assistance to those struggling to pay their bills. Marx said in addition to distribution costs, supply costs have risen between 18% and 52% in the past year and a half, depending on where a ratepayer lives in Pennsylvania.

“And the combined impact is severe, with roughly 1 in 4 Pennsylvania families reporting difficulty paying their energy costs,” Marx said. “One in 20 are carrying substantial utility debt, with average balances exceeding $1,200, much higher than the national average.”

In 2025, involuntary shutoffs jumped 27% compared to 2022, amounting to more than 387,000 households losing access to electricity or gas.

“And the consequences of these energy insecurity impacts are rippling through our entire communities,” Marx said. “They’re triggering housing insecurity, family separation, negative health consequences and higher health costs.”