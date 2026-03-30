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Tuesday, March 31 marks the end of Pennsylvania’s winter moratorium on utility shutoffs, meaning for those behind on their electricity bills, companies could cut off their power starting April 1.

But those facing looming shutoffs aren’t the only ones struggling to pay their energy bills.

A recently released annual survey by the Energy Information Administration shows an uptick in the number of U.S. households struggling to afford energy in 2024. The National Consumer Law Center said the data shows almost a quarter of households sacrificed food and medicine to pay for their energy bills. Two years later, these trends are increasing as rates continue to rise.

“This increase in energy insecurity predates recent spikes in utility prices that will create an even more dire situation for cash-strapped households that are also facing rising inflation and record amounts of credit card and medical debt,” said John Howat, senior energy policy analyst at the National Consumer Law Center.

Several factors have combined to raise electricity costs in Pennsylvania, including the planned increase in hyperscale data centers, demand outpacing supply, rising supply costs and infrastructure expansion that has led to booming profits for investor-owned utilities.

While electricity bills are expected to continue rising, experts say what is needed is policy reform on the state and federal level. Still, it’s worth looking at a few things that could save individual ratepayers a few bucks.

A few quick ways to save on electricity

Most households across the U.S. have switched from incandescent bulbs to LEDs. But if you haven’t, it’s worth doing. According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs can save the average household $225 a year in electricity costs.

Check the thermostat on your hot water heater. Lowering it from 140° Fahrenheit to 120° could save up to $400 a year, according to the DOE. Taking shorter showers also limits the amount of energy used to heat the water tank.

While most Pennsylvania residents heat their homes with natural gas, about a quarter of the state uses electricity to heat their homes. The DOE recommends a setting of 68 degrees Fahrenheit when you’re awake, and 58-60 degrees while at work or asleep. For air conditioning, the recommendation is 74-76 degrees, while adding a fan can help.

Switching to more energy efficient appliances

Appliances are the largest source of electricity usage, said Simi Hoque, a professor at Drexel’s department of civil, architectural and environmental engineering. The refrigerator is the most energy-hungry of them all, but you can’t turn it off. Hoque said switching to more energy-efficient appliances will save money, but only if the current models have reached the end of their life.

“If your water heater or your washing machine or your dishwasher or refrigerator have reached their end of life, then it would be important to try to make sure that you find an appliance that is an Energy Star- certified appliance,” Hoque said. “You’re not going to be able to recoup the cost of a new appliance if you haven’t reached the end of life of your existing appliance.”

One exception may be an old window unit air conditioner, Hoque said.

“Those things live for a really long time, but they become extremely inefficient over time,” Hoque said. “And so if you have an old window air conditioning unit, even if it’s not at its end of life, it may be worthwhile to look and see if it’s possible to buy a newer window air conditioning unit to install. I would actually buy a small one because generally those are pretty good. If you put a fan to move air around, the air conditioner can work towards reducing the humidity inside the space, and then the fan can just kind of move the dried cooler air around, and that is enough for comfort on a hot day.”

Hoque also encourages signing up for time-of-use pricing, which allows customers with smart meters to pay lower rates if they use appliances like dishwashers and dryers during offpeak hours.

Home energy audit/weatherization

A home energy audit can help pinpoint areas where expensive heat and cooling are escaping from your residence. Weatherizing your home by sealing drafty windows and doors can make a difference. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that adding insulation to attics and crawl spaces can save up to 17% on heating and cooling costs.

Hoque said one of the most important parts of weatherization is making sure to insulate the top part of the house beneath the roof. And in a rowhome, it’s helpful to have a white- or silver-coated roof.

“This is more about being sure that you’re insulating the most vulnerable part of your building in the summertime to avoid overheating, and that’s the roof,” Hoque said.

Pennsylvania provides free energy audits and weatherization to those who make 200% or less of the federal poverty level. And some utilities offer services that will assess where you could save.