5 ways to make your Philly-area home greener

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

When you think of your “carbon footprint,” you might think of the car you drive or the amount of meat you eat.

But where you live is also very important. Homes comprise almost a fifth of the country’s total energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

“Buildings are one of the most important components of our strategies to combat climate change,” said Holly Samuelson, a professor of architecture at Harvard University who studies building design and carbon emissions. “We can actually make money by abating carbon in buildings because a lot of [energy efficiency] measures… result in lower utility bills. There’s actually not a plan to combat climate change that keeps emissions below certain targets that doesn’t include major retrofits to existing buildings.”

Here are five ways you can reduce your home’s energy use.

Turn down your thermostat

The cheapest way to lower your home’s energy use is to change your behavior. That could mean putting on a sweater.

“Changing the set points [on your thermostat] so that you are maybe a little bit on the precipice of discomfort, but you are much more energy efficient,” said Tarek Rakha, an architecture professor who directs the High Performance Building Lab at Georgia Tech.

Your heating and cooling bills could drop up to 10% if you turn your thermostat back from its typical setting by 7 to 10 degrees for at least eight hours a day, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Rakha also recommends unplugging appliances like TVs when you’re not using them and making sure your lights are off during the day.

Take advantage of the sun. Shade your windows when your home is too warm, then let the sun in when you need the heat.

“We want to remove the obstructions and then have a variable shading approach,” Rakha said. “We’re talking about Venetian blinds, for example, that you’re able to toggle so that you are allowing the sun to come in when you need it and also protecting [your home] from it during the summer.”

Do an energy audit and seal up the cracks

Between 15% and 30% of energy loss in a home can come from leaky windows, doors, foundations or roofs, said Simi Hoque, a professor of architectural engineering at Drexel University who studies energy conservation. It’s important to find and seal these leaks.

“Almost like saying, I have a bucket of water. It has a hole in it, but I’m just gonna keep pouring water in it. I’ll just pour a lot more water, because there’s a hole at the bottom,” Hoque said. “First fix the hole, then pour the water in.”

One way to start this process is to perform a do-it-yourself home energy assessment, or hire a professional, certified energy auditor.

Professional auditors use devices called blower doors — essentially large fans attached to flexible frames that fit into exterior doors — to suck air out of a home. This pulls outdoor air in through any cracks, allowing auditors to calculate a measure of the home’s airtightness.

Energy auditors may use an infrared camera or smoke pencil to look for leaks, which often occur around doors, windows, baseboards, light switches and electrical outlet covers.

The next step is to seal the cracks with caulking, weather-stripping, foam gaskets or spray foam. Add insulation inside the walls if possible or underneath exterior wall cladding.

The EPA estimates that insulating the attic and crawl space and fully air sealing the typical four-bedroom home in Philadelphia, Delaware or South Jersey could save a household around 17% on heating and cooling bills.

Hoque weatherized her southeastern Pennsylvania home a few years ago and saw her energy bills go down.

“But more importantly, it made us feel much more comfortable,” Hoque said. “There were parts of our house where we just wouldn’t hang out in the winter and now we’re spending more time in there without having to put on a winter coat.”

But it’s possible to make a house so tight that it compromises indoor air quality, Hoque said.

“The idea of having a healthy house sometimes comes into direct conflict with having an energy-efficient house, because a healthy house means that you have a lot of ventilation, you’re bringing in a lot of fresh air and you’re expelling a lot of indoor air pollutants,” she said.

If this is a problem in your home, Hoque recommends exploring heat recovery ventilation systems that “can capture some of that heat that you’re throwing out.”