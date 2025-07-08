From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Workers with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 remain on strike as city and union negotiators still seem unwilling to settle their disagreement over a pay increase. While both sides have agreed to keep talking, a deal to end the more than weeklong strike still appears far away.

DC33 President Greg Boulware said the union is offering a revised proposal to the city this time around.

“The city’s latest offer was received as a counter-proposal when we were trying to give them our counter-proposal on Saturday,” Boulware said. “Their proposal was exactly the same as it was the previous time we sat down with them. Line for line, verbatim, the exact same thing. They made no movement. They’re not negotiating in good faith.”

Boulware added that union workers want a settlement and do want to return to the job, but feel the city isn’t showing any signs of movement.

He said that the union would file an unfair labor practice accusation against the city.

“They’re not coming to the table and being honorable. They are offering exactly the same as what they’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ve modified and modified and modified our adjustment trying to actually meet with them in good faith and have some conversation, but it’s hard to have a conversation when somebody wants to drop a piece of paper in front of you and then walk out of the room for four hours at a time.”