The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has ruled that Philadelphia Gas Works is not entitled to internal communications — emails, texts and memos — from a coalition of climate advocacy groups opposing the utility’s current rate hike proposal. The PUC also rejected PGW’s attempt to obtain the number of the group’s members who are PGW customers, as well as communications with those individuals.

“This decision will help protect community groups interested in participating in Commission proceedings in the future from unconstitutional and intrusive discovery by utilities,” said Devin McDougall, supervising senior attorney at Earthjustice who represents the Energy Justice Advocates, a coalition of seven groups that are challenging aspects of PGW’s pending ratemaking case. “This is important because to solve the kind of problems that PGW is facing, we really need everyone at the table.”

The Energy Justice Advocates, which includes the nonprofits POWER Interfaith, Sierra Club, Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania, Clean Air Council, Vote Solar, PennEnvironment and the Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group, have asked the PUC to reject the utility’s proposed 13% rate hike and order the gas provider to adjust its business model to address its role in the growing climate crisis.

A spokesperson for PGW said the utility had no comment.

Parties to rate-making cases, as in other legal procedures, can ask for information from the utility, and vice versa. The purpose is to gain information to make their case or defend it.

Attorneys for PGW had told the court that the utility’s requests were reasonable and that it was seeking facts behind the Energy Justice Advocates’ public statements, as well as their court filings.

The advocates had countered that PGW’s requests for internal communications violated the First Amendment rights of free speech and freedom of association, and that granting PGW access to internal records would result in chilling public participation in rate-making cases.