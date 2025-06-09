This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

A First Amendment battle is brewing between Philadelphia Gas Works and a coalition of climate activists who say the utility is retaliating against them for actively participating in an ongoing ratemaking case.

The issue centers around the coalition opposing PGW’s proposed rate hike of 13%, a case that is currently before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Typically, participating groups in a utility’s ratemaking case include the Public Advocate, as well as those who oppose rate hikes based solely on costs to the consumer. But this time, a coalition of seven environmental and climate advocacy groups known as the Energy Justice Advocates has entered the legal process as an “intervenor,” or a party to the case.

The coalition says the city-owned utility’s lack of action on climate change contributes to the need to increase rates, and its members have asked the PUC to reject the utility’s proposed rate hikes and order the gas provider to adjust its business model to address its role in the growing climate crisis.

Parties to ratemaking cases, as in other legal procedures, can ask for information from the utility, and vice versa. The purpose is to gain information to make their case, or defend it.

Philly climate groups say First Amendment rights could be trampled

The utility has asked the PUC to force the Energy Justice Advocates, which includes nonprofit advocates POWER Interfaith, Sierra Club, Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania, Clean Air Council, Vote Solar, PennEnvironment and the Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group, to turn over internal communications — emails, texts and memos — that document strategies about fighting the rate hike. PGW also wants the group’s internal communications about participation in public hearings.

The climate coalition, which is represented by attorney Devin McDougall of Earthjustice, has objected on a number of grounds, including irrelevance, attorney client privilege and First Amendment violations of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

In his response to PGW’s initial request, McDougall wrote, “ … if the public interest organizations comprising EJA [Energy Justice Advocates] are forced to turn over such highly sensitive internal documents as a condition for participating in Commission proceedings, this will cause significant harm to their ability to have free and open internal discussions and will have a chilling effect on the willingness of public interest organizations to participate in Commission proceedings in the future.”