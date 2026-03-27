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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scrapped a plan to build a 15-foot earthen levee along the Cobbs Creek in Southwest Philadelphia. The Corps is now investigating an alternate design that would be roughly half as tall.

The levee proposal is part of a multipronged strategy to reduce flooding in the city’s low-lying Eastwick neighborhood that the city’s Office of Sustainability plans to publish in the coming weeks. The strategy will include other measures to keep residents safe, such as nature-based stormwater management projects to absorb floodwaters and possible home buyouts, said Korin Tangtrakul, senior manager of place-based initiatives with the office.

“That lower levee height means it’s playing less of an effective role in addressing the major source of flooding,” Tangtrakul said. “So it really makes the other measures in the flood-resilience strategy all that more important, because we’re going to need redundancy. We’re going to need backup solutions if there’s an event that comes through and the levee overtops.”

Floods have repeatedly devastated areas of Eastwick, damaging homes, destroying cars and requiring people to evacuate. Extreme rain and sea level rise driven by climate change promise to worsen flooding in the neighborhood, which is bounded by the Cobbs and Darby creeks to the west, the marshes of the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge to the south and the tidal Schuylkill River to the east.

Residents, researchers, community groups and government agencies have been working for years to develop solutions. The city expects to release the Eastwick Flood Resilience Strategy in the coming weeks. The plan brings together seven potential solutions — including the Army Corps’ levee proposal and voluntary home buyouts — that have already undergone some community engagement and evaluation of their technical feasibility into a road map to lower flood risk in the community. The strategy resulted from a planning effort, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, by the city, a council of Eastwick residents and the engineering firm Arcadis.