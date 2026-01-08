Philadelphians will see 15% discount on flood insurance starting in April

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Philadelphians who pay for federal flood insurance will get a 15% discount on their premiums starting this spring.

The city announced Wednesday it will join the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System, a program that rewards municipalities that take steps to reduce flood risk with discounts on National Flood Insurance Program premiums for residents and businesses, in April.

Flood risk is rising in the Philadelphia region. It can total cars, destroy appliances and cause extensive damage to homes. After the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded homes and businesses in 2021, more than 43,200 Philadelphia households without adequate flood insurance were forced to apply for federal aid. Typical homeowners insurance does not include flood coverage.

Flood insurance helps insulate households from these financial losses, but it can be expensive, costing hundreds of dollars a year or more. In 2024, about 3,600 properties in Philadelphia had flood insurance, according to FEMA.

“We encourage folks to get flood insurance to protect themselves,” said Joseph Sullivan, who works on flood resilience in the city’s Office of Sustainability. “And so being able to offer any kind of discount on that will help make flood insurance more accessible and affordable.”

Nelson Haakenson, a small landlord, partially retired painting contractor and father of three, did not have flood insurance when the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded his basement in East Falls, causing thousands of dollars of damage. Since then, he’s held off purchasing flood insurance, even though he wants to have it.

“Between the auto, health and property insurance that I already have, I’m just right on the edge of being able to afford that, so adding in flood insurance is a problem,” he said. “The last time I did price it, it seemed a little bit more than I could handle.”

A 15% premium reduction is “substantial,” Haakenson said. He plans to research what a National Flood Insurance Program policy would cost after this discount and reconsider whether to sign up.

“Whether it’ll be enough, I don’t know,” he said.

Philadelphia was approved to join FEMA’s discount program in August after exploring it for more than a decade. The city’s acceptance into the program makes it the fourth most-populous city in the U.S. to participate.

More than two dozen municipalities in Pennsylvania already participate in the program, as do numerous towns along the Jersey Shore and several in Delaware.

The discount will save Philadelphia businesses and residents a combined total of about $424,000 on flood insurance, according to the city.