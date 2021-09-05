Photo essay: Ida’s remnants wreak havoc across Philly region

The remains of Hurricane Ida brought strong winds, several tornadoes, and heavy rain to the Philadelphia area, resulting in at least four deaths and catastrophic flooding.
A tornado that touched down in Montgomery County stripped parts of the roof off Upper Dublin High School and heavily damaged the municipal building.
Another tornado touched down in Gloucester County, destroying several homes in Mullica Hill.
Because of the torrential rain, the Schuylkill River rose in Philadelphia, filling the Vine Street Expressway like a bathtub and flooding riverside neighborhoods such as Manayunk, Logan Square, and Fitler Square.
Emergency workers throughout the region performed hundreds of water rescues.
