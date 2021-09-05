Photo essay: Ida’s remnants wreak havoc across Philly region

The Vine Street Expressway is filled like a bathtub from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River after torrential rain from the remnants of Hurrican Ida. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
The remains of Hurricane Ida brought strong winds, several tornadoes, and heavy rain to the Philadelphia area, resulting in at least four deaths and catastrophic flooding.

Vehicle is submerged in floodwater in Center City
A car is swamped at Park Towne Place apartments off 22nd Street near the Vine Street Expressway. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Vehicle is submerged in floodwater under the JFK Boulevard
22nd Street under the JFK Boulevard is swamped as the Schuylkill River rises. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Person observes intense flooding in Philadelphia
A resident of Race Street near the Schuylkill River steps onto his porch to evaluate the rising water. The river crested a day after the torrential rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A tornado that touched down in Montgomery County stripped parts of the roof off Upper Dublin High School and heavily damaged the municipal building.

Wreckage at school after Hurricane Ida
A large piece of the Upper Dublin High School roof lies twisted around a tree after a powerful tornado blew through the township. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Wreckage in front of Upper Dublin High School after tornado.
Snapped utility poles and wires litter the street in front of Upper Dublin High School, which lost portions of its roof when a powerful tornado blew through the township. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Wreckage in front of Upper Dublin High School after tornado.
Portions of the roof of the Upper Dublin Township municipal building lie twisted on the lawn after a powerful tornado blew through the township. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Gov. Tom Wolf tours parts of Montgomery County hurt by tornado damage
Gov. Tom Wolf tours parts of Montgomery County hurt by tornado damage, including a lind of downed electric poles near the Horsham Township Elementary School. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Another tornado touched down in Gloucester County, destroying several homes in Mullica Hill.

Gov. Phil Murphy stands with officials
Gov. Phil Murphy speaks in front of a home destroyed by a tornado in Mullica Hill when the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the area. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)
Damaged home in Mullica Hill New Jersey after tornado.
A home sustained major damage after a tornado touched down in Mullica. Hill, New Jersey. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

Because of the torrential rain, the Schuylkill River rose in Philadelphia, filling the Vine Street Expressway like a bathtub and flooding riverside neighborhoods such as Manayunk, Logan Square, and Fitler Square.

I-676 is filled with floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Ida. (Mark Henninger/Imagic Digital)
Fire Department rescue teams assist residents via raft
Philadelphia Fire Department personnel carry residents of the Riverwalk apartments to safety at 22nd and Arch streets after they were trapped by flood waters. (Emma Lee/(WHYY)
Flooding closes the Vine Street Expressway from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River.
Flooding closes the Vine Street Expressway from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Gas pumps are submerged in water
Gas pumps are submerged in water as the Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Emergency workers throughout the region performed hundreds of water rescues.

A residential building is surrounded by the floodwaters from the Schuylkill River
A residential building is surrounded by the floodwaters from the Schuylkill River in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Dog owner carries husky to safety amid flooding.
William Lee carries his husky, Tala, to dry ground after a rescue boat carried them both from the Riverwalk apartment building, which was surrounded by the rising waters of the Schuylkill. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
The Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the Manayunk sectio
The Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

