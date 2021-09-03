How Philly’s trash problem made Hurricane Ida flooding worse

In Philadelphia, litter and illegal dumping have become climate issues.

Philadelphia Water Department crews spent days cleaning trash out of the city’s nearly 75,000 storm drains, in preparation for remnants of Hurricane Ida. Prodigious levels of trash and litter in the city –– the only without a citywide street cleaning program –– means storm drains are frequently clogged by debris.

“When we have a forecast and we know that we have a storm like this, we go out to areas that we know can be problematic, in terms of being low lying or where there’s a lot of trash or other debris that’s been clogging up drains,” said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for PWD. “So we were doing that for the last five days ahead of the Ida event.”

Clogged drains, in turn, can be a huge problem, sending water surging in areas that are not inherently flood-prone. The city’s Office of Emergency Management implored residents to help out clean drains just as storms from Ida were beginning to hit the area.

Blocked drains can occur naturally in the autumn, as dead leaves accumulate in gutters. The rest of the year, it’s typically because street debris has blocked the drains. The PWD’s Inlet Cleaning Crews work year round removing debris, but pull extra shifts in advance of significant weather events.

Sometimes, those prevention efforts still aren’t enough.