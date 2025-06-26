This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Philadelphia faces increasing flood risk, as climate change drives more intense rain, stronger storms and rising seas.

Neighborhood groups, nonprofits and the city government are working to address the issue.

Representatives from the city’s Office of Sustainability, the US Water Alliance and the grassroots nonprofit Germantown Residents for Economic Alternatives Together discussed their approaches at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University on Wednesday, during a panel moderated by WHYY’s Maiken Scott. Here are three takeaways.

‘Infrastructure flooding’ can be deadly, but often flies under the radar

Philadelphia experiences “almost all kinds of flooding,” said Abby Sullivan, chief resilience officer in the city’s Office of Sustainability. These include riverine flooding, caused by rivers overflowing their banks during rainstorms, and coastal flooding, caused by high tides, sea level rise or storm surge.

A third type of flood risk — known as urban or infrastructure flooding — is often hard for people to wrap their heads around, Sullivan said. It’s caused by rainfall running off hard surfaces such as buildings and concrete sidewalks, pooling in low-lying areas, overwhelming drainage systems and bubbling up through pipes and storm drains.

Infrastructure flooding is a big issue in Philly’s Germantown section. The historic Wingohocking Creek, which the city enclosed in a sewer pipe during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, as well as a high water table, contribute to the neighborhood’s flood risk. Now, water frequently backs up into residents’ basements and pools in low-lying intersections.

In 2011, a woman died after a flash flood in Germantown trapped her in her car.

“That was my first introduction to the very serious nature of flooding in our neighborhood,” said Marie-Monique Marthol, an 18-year resident of Germantown who now works on solutions to flooding through Germantown Residents for Economic Alternatives Together.

Another reason infrastructure flooding can fly under the radar is that it’s not included in FEMA flood maps. This means Germantown residents are not required to purchase flood insurance, and may not be aware of their flood risk.

“You would move into Germantown and not think, ‘Oh, this is a high-risk area for flooding,” Marthol said. “But it certainly is.”