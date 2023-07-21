Flash floods can be deadly. Here are some tips for staying safe

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The deaths after a heavy rainstorm in Bucks County this weekend underscored just how dangerous flash flooding can be.

“Water is unpredictable, even for us as first responders,” said Philadelphia Fire Department Executive Chief Derek Bowmer. “We’re just asking everybody to be safe.”

Here are some tips that can help.

What to do before flooding starts

Flash floods can develop quickly, within hours or even minutes of heavy rain.

Stay aware of weather conditions and pay attention to alerts issued by agencies such as the National Weather Service or your local municipality. Learn the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for emergency alerts through Ready PA. Philadelphia residents can do the same through ReadyPhiladelphia.

Make sure that severe weather alerts are activated on your phone, said FEMA Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney.

If you’re traveling to a new area, Tierney suggests resetting your weather app to that location and downloading a local news app for that area.

“That’s one thing that you can do as an individual to ensure that you understand what’s happening around you,” she said.

Places most prone to flash flooding include urban areas, low-lying areas, mountainous streams or rivers, and areas near storm drains or culverts, according to the National Weather Service.

If there is a flash flood watch or warning in your area, seek shelter immediately & avoid traveling once it starts to rain. It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock you over & two feet to carry away vehicles. More tips from @Readygov: https://t.co/6SUcfrZOnQ pic.twitter.com/KJgtAZXBcz — FEMA (@fema) July 13, 2023

What to do if you encounter a flooded area

Don’t walk or drive into floodwaters.

“If you cannot see the roadway, you should not be driving through it,” Tierney said. “You don’t know what’s happening inside the water. The road could be undermined. There could be a sinkhole of some sort. So it can become very precarious.”

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, and a foot of water can sweep a vehicle — even a big one — away, according to FEMA.