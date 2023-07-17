2 children are still missing after deadly flooding in Upper Makefield Twp.
The Upper Makefield area saw about 6 1/2 to 7 inches of rain in only 45 minutes, leading to dangerous flash flooding.
What you should know
- Five people were killed amid flash flooding triggered by a powerful thunderstorm.
- Officials are widening their search for two missing children.
- Pa. Gov Josh Shapiro called the fatal flooding a “devastating blow” and warned residents to avoid large bodies of water.
Officials say they are widening their search for two children — a 9-month-old and a 2-year-old — after heavy rain in Bucks County on Saturday led to dangerous flash flooding, claiming the lives of five people.
“This is going to be a massive undertaking involving the coordination and the cooperation from numerous departments and agencies throughout the state and the region,” Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said during a press conference Monday morning. “We ask everyone to keep the families in their thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”
Brewer said weather conditions Monday allowed first responders to deploy more resources in the search, including K9 units, drones, and underwater search tools. Search teams are assisting from Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties, as well as New Jersey, Brewer said.
“We have basically tripled the number of assets in the area, mostly because of the weather conditions,” he said
Upper Makefield Township officials on Sunday said the children were part of a family visiting from Charleston, South Carolina.
The family’s father was able to escape with his 4-year-old son, but the mother, grandmother, and two missing children were swept away by flood waters.
Authorities have yet to identify the victims, though officials confirmed the mother was among the deceased. The grandmother survived and was hospitalized, Upper Wakefield police said.
Heavy rain pummeled other parts of the northeast U.S. over the past week, including in Vermont, where flash flooding left one person dead.
In Bucks County, the Upper Makefield area saw about 6 1/2 to 7 inches of rain in only 45 minutes, said Fire Chief Tim Brewer. Eight people were rescued from cars and two people were rescued from a creek, officials said, with up to 5 feet of water washed over the road.
“In my 44 years,” said Brewer. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Anyone in the area who has experienced damage to their property or business is asked to report it by calling 215-968-3340.
