From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In a quiet corner of the Tredyffrin Public Library in Chester County, more than 20 people gathered to answer a lofty question: “Can art save us?” Bridging Blocks hosted the event Tuesday evening, sparking conversation and occasional debate about the role art plays in society and politics.

Despite the hot temperatures and the 5:30 p.m. start time, the room was filled with mostly older adults. Most arrived early, chatting and appearing eager to begin the discussion.

The event was moderated by Brisa Castro, Bridging Blocks’ community convener. It kicked off with a showing of a TED Talk by Marcus Ellsworth titled “Art as activism,” which discusses how art can influence people politically in new ways. Castro then presented questions to the audience as they discussed in groups.

Carol Clauss, 78, a resident of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and a retired English teacher, said she attended the event with her neighbor because she’s a “big fan of all kinds of art.”

“I think everybody here is very open to accept different ideas,” Clauss said.

She said the conversation led her to question the connection between American culture and art — something she hadn’t thought about before.

“It was hard to define, because we’re such a melting pot or mosaic,” Clauss said. “So many people in this country appreciate art, respect art, artists, so I always felt that that was a way I can define culture a little bit in the United States.”