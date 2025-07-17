Bridging Blocks event sparks heated discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in art
Artists, playwrights, teachers and more gathered to ask “Can art save us?” and converse on the effect art has on everyday life.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
In a quiet corner of the Tredyffrin Public Library in Chester County, more than 20 people gathered to answer a lofty question: “Can art save us?” Bridging Blocks hosted the event Tuesday evening, sparking conversation and occasional debate about the role art plays in society and politics.
Despite the hot temperatures and the 5:30 p.m. start time, the room was filled with mostly older adults. Most arrived early, chatting and appearing eager to begin the discussion.
The event was moderated by Brisa Castro, Bridging Blocks’ community convener. It kicked off with a showing of a TED Talk by Marcus Ellsworth titled “Art as activism,” which discusses how art can influence people politically in new ways. Castro then presented questions to the audience as they discussed in groups.
Carol Clauss, 78, a resident of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and a retired English teacher, said she attended the event with her neighbor because she’s a “big fan of all kinds of art.”
“I think everybody here is very open to accept different ideas,” Clauss said.
She said the conversation led her to question the connection between American culture and art — something she hadn’t thought about before.
“It was hard to define, because we’re such a melting pot or mosaic,” Clauss said. “So many people in this country appreciate art, respect art, artists, so I always felt that that was a way I can define culture a little bit in the United States.”
A debate was sparked over the topic of artificial intelligence in art. Some advocated in favor of it while others argued against it.
“But just sitting here today, I learned about, you know, the broadness of the subject,” said Robby Wierman, 65, a retired resident of Wayne. “This AI discussion that came up I think is so interesting and so topical in today’s environment. And I learn a lot from other people.”
She said this was her second Bridging Blocks event and that she was looking forward to attending more.
“We know that a lot of people feel alone right now,” Wierman said, adding that it is important “to be able to have these kind of opportunities to come together and share values.”
Thomas Gibbons, 70, from Devon, ignited controversy among attendees. The retired medical publisher and playwright shared how he approaches his craft and the ways it differs from other artists.
“What struck me is just encountering other people’s perspectives about the [purpose and value] of art,” Gibbons said. “It’s energizing and sometimes infuriating, but unsurprising and ultimately engaging, to hear other people’s opinions.”
This was his first Bridging Blocks event. He said he plans to attend more with his wife.
Mary Johnston, 74, a retired nurse from Norristown, said the conversation about AI gave her a “stomachache” and that she was “disturbed” about the acceptance that other artists had for the technological advancement.
At first quiet, Johnston responded to Gibbons’ opinions and shared examples of how AI could be harmful.
“I want to protect the arts and individuals making art,” Johnston said. “It just didn’t occur to me that AI was impacting that so hard.”
Regardless, she said she felt the event was a “space space” and was happy that people could openly disagree with each other “without being attacked for it.”
The next Bridging Blocks event will be Sept. 4 at Henrietta Hankin Branch Library in Chester Springs, discussing how “green spaces” impact the community.
Bridging Blocks is a WHYY and Free Library partnership fostering civil dialogue and understanding between diverse households. It is made possible thanks to the generous support of Fred and Barbara Sutherland.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.