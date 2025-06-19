From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the United States, 13.6%, or almost 45 million, adults have some type of disability, according to the Census Bureau.

In Philadelphia, 18.4% of adults, or more than 280,000 people, identify as having some type of disability. That’s the highest rate of any large city in the nation.

The latest Bridging Blocks community conversation focused on the problems this group of Philadelphians faces daily, chiefly accessibility, ableism and not being heard.

The Bridging Blocks series, hosted by WHYY in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia, is an effort to bring people together in conversation so they can humanize each other and learn from one another’s experiences. Tuesday’s gathering was the second session focused specifically on accessibility and ableism.

“I just need to learn more. I’m interested in learning everything I can,” Bridgette Brown, an attendee, said as her reason for coming to the event.

Some, like Jay Barrett, a library regular, decided to stop by the event to “see what the organization is about.” Barrett also talked about difficulties people have experienced trying to access public transit in Philadelphia. “It can be hard at times,” he said.

Tuesday’s event started with the viewing of a TEDTalk by Alycia Anderson, who was born with sacral agenesis, causing her spinal cord to be underdeveloped, leaving her unable to walk.

In the video, Anderson talked about her experiences with ableism, from taunts thrown at her by her peers to almost being segregated in school because of her disability. Most importantly, she talks about overcoming discrimination, embracing her disability and how people can be educated to combat ableism.

The video kickstarted the conversation and provided a thorough introduction to issues surrounding accessibility and ableism.

Anderson’s talk sparked tough but important conversations. The group of about 15 had a lively discussion.