4 key takeaways from the WHYY Civic News Summit

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Journalists, students, content creators, news consumers and media experts gathered at WHYY headquarters Saturday for the second day of the WHYY Civic News Summit.

Panels explored a myriad of topics, including how to develop meaningful community engagement journalism initiatives, the importance of journalism programs in schools, tips for creating podcasts and the role of collaborative journalism and content creators in the news and media ecosystems.

Here are four key takeaways.

Every school should have a journalism program

At the “Student Journalism Pitch Jam” panel, moderated by Lisa Wilk, director of school partnerships at WHYY, two student journalists shared why learning about journalism is so important for all young people.

Learning the process of reporting can help young people with news literacy and critical thinking skills, said Amelia Candeub, a senior at Lower Merion High School and current WHYY News intern who also participated in WHYY’s summer journalism program.

“I think once they have that skill and know what it’s like to go behind the camera, behind the microphone, and talking to people and understanding how media works, they’ll be less inclined to fall for misinformation,” Candeub said.

Student journalism helps connect young people with local news, said Kaitlyn Ho, a senior at Strath Haven High School and co-editor-in-chief of “The Panther Press” who participated in WHYY’s youth summer journalism program.

“The reason why people … feel so alienated from news is because they’re reading national news instead of local news, local news where you see yourself in your community,” Ho, who was awarded the 2026 Pennsylvania Student Journalist of the Year by the Pennsylvania School Press Association, said.

Journalism can break down barriers and bridge identities

Several panelists spoke to the importance of journalism in strengthening local communities and civic engagement.

Tony Cuffie, senior manager for community and engagement at WHYY News, and Brisa Luzzi Castro, community convener on the WHYY News community and engagement team, explained WHYY’s Bridging Blocks’ process in facilitating meaningful conversations on divisive issues.

“The point is that we don’t show up with an agenda,” Cuffie said. “We don’t try to push any beliefs on anybody. Our only motivation is that people talk to each other.”

Luzzi Castro explained that facilitators with Bridging Blocks aim to read participants’ body language, practice active listening and ask more questions to encourage respectful, engaged dialogue.

“We’ve talked about immigration in the past, we’ve talked about free speech and what people think about politics and houselessness,” she said. “So a lot of these things come with some heaviness and some depth, and so being really sensitive to how people are speaking and the personal stories and making sure that they feel like they are heard, that I’m not just disregarding what they’re saying, that I’m not moving on too quickly, and that we’re kind of sitting with those emotions and sort of reflecting on how we feel.”

The group facilitated an example of Bridging Blocks, inviting participants to share their thoughts on whether or not the voting age should be lowered to 16.