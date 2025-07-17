ChristianaCare and Virtua Health pursue merger to form new regional health system

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two Delaware Valley health care systems are considering a merger to form a larger operation spanning 10 counties across four states.

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore a new regional not-for-profit health care system serving communities in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, officials said in a press release Wednesday.

The two health care organizations reported a combined $6.3 billion in operating revenue before expenses last year.

If finalized, a new regional system would include 600 sites of care, including hospitals and outpatient offices, about 30,000 employees and academic programs that involve more than 500 medical residents and fellows, officials said.

“The future of quality health care in America will be shaped by those who take action today,” Dr. Janice E. Nevin, ChristianaCare president and CEO, said in a statement. “At a time of great uncertainty in health care, ChristianaCare and Virtua Health have the foresight and courage to explore what is possible.”