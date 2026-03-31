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Two Greater Philadelphia health care systems are teaming up to expand access to pediatric specialty care in Delaware and surrounding areas.

A new partnership between ChristianaCare and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia goes live April 1 in efforts to bring advanced care services closer to local communities and spare families travel time into Philadelphia.

The collaboration will begin at ChristianaCare’s Center for Women’s & Children’s Health on the Newark campus and later include other locations in the health system.

CHOP doctors, nurses and other specialists will work alongside ChristianaCare providers to offer pediatric and neonatal services in the 24/7 pediatric emergency center and the Level III neonatal intensive care unit in Newark, Delaware.

Long term, leaders from both health organizations said the new partnership aims to expand access to “a wide range” of newborn and pediatric services, including care for rare and complex diseases.