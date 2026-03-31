New ChristianaCare, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia partnership to expand pediatric services in Delaware
Health system leaders say they hope the new collaboration brings pediatric speciality care services closer to Delaware and local communities.
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Two Greater Philadelphia health care systems are teaming up to expand access to pediatric specialty care in Delaware and surrounding areas.
A new partnership between ChristianaCare and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia goes live April 1 in efforts to bring advanced care services closer to local communities and spare families travel time into Philadelphia.
The collaboration will begin at ChristianaCare’s Center for Women’s & Children’s Health on the Newark campus and later include other locations in the health system.
CHOP doctors, nurses and other specialists will work alongside ChristianaCare providers to offer pediatric and neonatal services in the 24/7 pediatric emergency center and the Level III neonatal intensive care unit in Newark, Delaware.
Long term, leaders from both health organizations said the new partnership aims to expand access to “a wide range” of newborn and pediatric services, including care for rare and complex diseases.
ChristianaCare patients will have access to CHOP’s specialty programs including surgery, cardiology, neurology, radiology, ophthalmology and genetics, officials said.
The health systems also intend to collaborate on research and educational initiatives.
Dr. Janice Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, called it a “defining moment” for pediatric care in Delaware.
“Through our affiliation with CHOP, we are combining strength with strength to deliver world class pediatric subspecialty care right here in our community,” Nevin said in a statement. “This partnership is an important step forward to ensure that every child and every family have access to the exceptional care they deserve — when and where they need it.”
ChristianaCare operates three hospitals and outpatient health offices for adults and children in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. CHOP’s network includes its flagship hospital in Philadelphia, another inpatient hospital in King of Prussia, as well as primary care offices and clinics across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
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