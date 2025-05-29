ChristianaCare to acquire former Crozer Health outpatient locations
The pending acquisition includes two facilities in Glen Mills, a location in Havertown, an office in Broomall and a site in Media.
ChristianaCare won a $50.3 million auction bid to acquire five Crozer Health outpatient locations from bankrupt parent company Prospect Medical Holdings.
The Wilmington-based health system is mulling over which services to resurrect and grow.
“As we work to meet the needs of our Delaware County neighbors, we are glad that ChristianaCare is able to take on these outpatient centers and provide stability and continuity of access to care for patients,” ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin said in a statement Wednesday.
The abrupt closure of Delaware County’s largest health system created a massive gap in care for the region. Crozer was home to the county’s only primary trauma center and burn unit. The system operated as the region’s main EMS provider.
ChristianaCare’s bid won’t reanimate the whole system, but it will provide a critical boost to address the county’s health care needs. The acquisition includes two facilities in Glen Mills, a location in Havertown, an office in Broomall and a site in Media.
“At the same time, we continue our commitment to expand access to high-quality care in southeastern Pennsylvania, including primary care, a neighborhood hospital in West Grove, PA, opening in Summer 2025, and another in Aston opening in 2026,” said Jennifer Schwartz, chief strategy and legal officer, in the statement. “We also continue to explore options for an additional Delaware County neighborhood hospital location.”
The bid is subject to court approval.
