ChristianaCare to acquire former Crozer Health outpatient locations

ChristianaCare won a $50.3 million auction bid to acquire five Crozer Health outpatient locations from bankrupt parent company Prospect Medical Holdings.

The Wilmington-based health system is mulling over which services to resurrect and grow.

“As we work to meet the needs of our Delaware County neighbors, we are glad that ChristianaCare is able to take on these outpatient centers and provide stability and continuity of access to care for patients,” ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin said in a statement Wednesday.

The abrupt closure of Delaware County’s largest health system created a massive gap in care for the region. Crozer was home to the county’s only primary trauma center and burn unit. The system operated as the region’s main EMS provider.