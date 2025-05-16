From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There is nothing the government can do to immediately reopen Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health system.

But Pennsylvania officials are rallying together to ensure that private companies like California-based parent company Prospect Medical Holdings cannot devastate another hospital or community like it did with Crozer.

Gov. Josh Shapiro demanded Thursday that a pair of bills safeguarding Pennsylvania’s hospitals against unchecked corporations make it to his desk this legislative session.

“I am done letting private equity wreak havoc on our healthcare system, wreak havoc on our communities, treating our hospitals like a piggy bank that they can drain and then smash on the floor,” Shapiro said at a presser outside of Crozer-Chester Medical Center. “Those days are over. The time for action is right now.”

In a statement to WHYY News, a spokesperson for Prospect said “contrary to the Governor’s assertions” that the company negotiated in “good faith” to keep the hospitals open.

“This included arranging for Crozer, and all of its assets, to be transferred to any party supported by the Commonwealth for no cash payment free and clear of any claims, as well as keeping Crozer open for as long as possible post-bankruptcy to allow for a local solution to be achieved at the expense of its third party creditors,” the statement reads. “The outcome is extremely unfortunate and we are continuing to work to provide support for our patients and team members.”

The yearslong death spiral of Crozer can largely be attributed to avoidable financial decisions at the behest of private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and Prospect. Executives saddled the Prospect’s hospitals with debt, left the system handcuffed to $1.3 billion in lease obligations and profited to the tune of $457 million.

“Across Pennsylvania, especially in some of the most rural parts of our commonwealth, private equity is stripping money out of our hospitals and health care systems with total disregard for the communities who rely on them,” Shapiro said.