The abrupt closure of Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health system, will cost nearby school districts, boroughs and townships millions of dollars in tax revenue each year.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health’s California-based parent company, owns several buildings and offices in the city of Chester. Crozer-Chester Medical Center, the system’s flagship hospital, and its corporate offices sit in Upland Borough.

The financially distressed Chester Upland School District stands to lose $2.2 million in annual tax revenue, according to Receiver Nafis Nichols. In 2024, the school district collected $182.2 million in revenues, school officials wrote in court documents, while current and delinquent real estate taxes comprised $19.9 million.

With the district projected to face a significant fiscal shortfall, any money from the bankrupt hospital system that goes uncollected could be damaging. The Chester Upland School District isn’t alone. Prospect also owns Taylor Hospital in nearby Ridley Park.

Lee Ann Wentzel, the superintendent of Ridley School District, said Prospect owes the district approximately $500,000 each year in taxes — a figure that she said the for-profit company hasn’t paid since the parties negotiated a tax assessment settlement in 2021.

“It’s huge, when you’re talking numbers like that,” Wentzel said. “That’s 10 teaching positions, right? So that alone reduces class size.”