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West Chester-based QVC Group plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a company report submitted Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The self-described “live social shopping company” QVC Group is buckling under the weight of more than $5 billion of debt as of the end of 2025.

Although QVC Group expects to continue operating during the case and emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days, the storied TV shopping network recognized a litany of ways it could go wrong.

“We cannot assure that cash on hand, cash flow from operations will be sufficient to continue to fund our operations and allow us to satisfy our obligations related to the Chapter 11 cases until we are able to emerge from the Chapter 11 cases,” the company said in the report.

QVC Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What is QVC Group?

QVC Group, which is short for Quality Value Convenience, is the owner of a number of brands including Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, HSN and, most notably, QVC.

Founded by Philadelphia entrepreneur Joseph Segal, the shopping channel first began broadcasting in the United States in 1986, before eventually appearing on television screens in homes across the globe.

In 1995, Comcast purchased a majority share of the entity. Comcast eventually sold its majority share to the QVC Group, then called Liberty Media, in 2003.

HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, was a longtime rival of QVC before the QVC Group, referred to as Liberty Interactive at that point, acquired the company in 2017.

Today, QVC reaches approximately 82 million households annually through live television programming, per the SEC report. Outside of the United States, QVC International reaches about 126 million households, mostly in Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.