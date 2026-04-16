QVC was once Chester County’s second-largest employer. It now plans to file for bankruptcy
The West Chester-based company plans to continue operating and intends to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days.
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West Chester-based QVC Group plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a company report submitted Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The self-described “live social shopping company” QVC Group is buckling under the weight of more than $5 billion of debt as of the end of 2025.
Although QVC Group expects to continue operating during the case and emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days, the storied TV shopping network recognized a litany of ways it could go wrong.
“We cannot assure that cash on hand, cash flow from operations will be sufficient to continue to fund our operations and allow us to satisfy our obligations related to the Chapter 11 cases until we are able to emerge from the Chapter 11 cases,” the company said in the report.
QVC Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
What is QVC Group?
QVC Group, which is short for Quality Value Convenience, is the owner of a number of brands including Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, HSN and, most notably, QVC.
Founded by Philadelphia entrepreneur Joseph Segal, the shopping channel first began broadcasting in the United States in 1986, before eventually appearing on television screens in homes across the globe.
In 1995, Comcast purchased a majority share of the entity. Comcast eventually sold its majority share to the QVC Group, then called Liberty Media, in 2003.
HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, was a longtime rival of QVC before the QVC Group, referred to as Liberty Interactive at that point, acquired the company in 2017.
Today, QVC reaches approximately 82 million households annually through live television programming, per the SEC report. Outside of the United States, QVC International reaches about 126 million households, mostly in Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.
Why is it filing for bankruptcy?
The company’s financial issues are long documented.
QVC Group laid off about 400 employees in 2023 in an effort to stabilize the business. In 2025, the company announced it was cutting an additional 900 jobs as it sought to merge QVC and HSN headquarters in West Chester.
Changing consumer habits and declines in sales are mostly to blame for a loss of revenue. Although QVC Group maintains a loyal following, with more than 97% of its sales coming from “repeat and reactivated customers,” it has not been able to sustainably grow a new generation of patrons.
“QVC’s future net revenue will depend on its ability to grow through digital platforms, retain and grow revenue from existing customers, and attract new customers,” the company stated in its report.
However, there were some other pressures out of the company’s control including a massive warehouse fire in 2022, and President Donald Trump’s trade war.
“Economic tensions and changes and uncertainty relating to international trade policies, including, for example, the recent widespread tariffs announced by the U.S. on its major trading partners, higher tariffs on imported goods and materials, actions taken in response (such as retaliatory tariffs or other trade protectionist measures or the renegotiation of free trade agreements), have increased inflationary cost pressures and recessionary fears,” the report stated.
Who will be affected?
QVC Group plans on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. As of Thursday afternoon, no filing was available in online court records.
According to the report, QVC Group employs about 15,300 people worldwide.
In 2015, QVC was the county’s second-largest employer, following only the Malvern-based Vanguard Group.
As of the third quarter of 2025, the company is still among Chester County’s largest employers — albeit a little further down the list, trailing behind the Vanguard Group, Giant, Main Line Health, county government, the federal government and a pair of local school districts.
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