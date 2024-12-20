From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Being a homeowner in Chester County just got a tad more expensive.

The Chester County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve the 2025 budget — and a 13% property tax increase.

At the public meeting, Democratic commissioners Josh Maxwell and Marian Moskowitz defended the budget against pushback from residents and concerns from GOP Commissioner Eric Roe.

“I’m not claiming that there’s waste in this budget,” Roe said. “What I am claiming is that the price tag is just too high for the residents of Chester County.”

Although Roe credited the budget for containing worthwhile expenditures on public safety and government operations, he said “cash-strapped” residents can’t afford to live in Chesco and a property tax increase of this magnitude only makes it more expensive to call the county home.

“You have boroughs and townships and school districts raising their property taxes,” Roe said. “And in the aggregate, it’s all too much for the residents of my county to bear.”

Neither Maxwell nor Moskowitz were available for comment. Clashes over government spending have flipped budget season in the suburbs of Philadelphia on its head.