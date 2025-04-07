From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

As a young girl, Marissa Bergen dreamed of a career that would allow her to help people and do something exciting. She thought about becoming a commercial airline pilot, but after high school, Bergen joined Trenton Emergency Medical Services as an EMT, and decided to take the fire department’s written exam.

“It looked cool so I took the test,” she said.

Bergen joined the Trenton Fire Department at the beginning of 2017, and she was promoted to captain on March 14, 2025. She is the first woman to hold the position in the department’s history.

Firefighting remains a male dominated profession

According to the nonprofit Women in Fire, an organization that supports women in the fire service, there are about 90,000 women firefighters in the United States, which equates to 9% of all firefighters. The vast majority of women firefighters, 72,400, are volunteers. The group estimates about 6% of fire captains are women.

The Trenton Fire Department has nine women firefighters out of 218 total members.

Bergen said the department and her male colleagues have been very supportive and being a captain has not caused any problems.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great crews, I’ve never had any issues here,” she said. “The guys have actually been so super beyond supportive, and a lot of them have actually helped me get to where I am. It’s really like having a second family, the guys are all great, I made it this far, right?”

Bergen said sometimes when she arrives at the scene of a fire, she will get surprised reactions.

“‘Oh my God, it’s a lady firefighter.’ I just say ‘Yep,’ and keep it moving,” she said. “Obviously, we’re there to mitigate an emergency. At the end of the day, we all have to do the same job.”

Creating equal opportunity

Trenton Fire Director Kenneth Douglas said he’s proud to have Bergen as one of the 53 captains in his department.

“The fire department is an equal opportunity career. She took the same exam that any man would have to take and she did better than most of them,” he said.

After passing the written exam, Bergen was required to give an oral presentation and answer questions about different scenarios she might face. Then came the physical test.

“You’re in a weighted vest and then you pretty much run an obstacle course with basic functions that you might see on the job,” she said. “They have a simulation of raising a ladder, you go up and down stairs with a high-rise pack, you do a dummy-drag, stuff like that,” she said.

Bergen passed the test with flying colors.

“She’s a leader in this department, she’s teaching some of these guys what to do,” Douglas said.

He’s hopeful that having Bergen as a captain will inspire other women in his department to take the exam and become captain. And Douglas is already encouraging Bergen to eventually take the fire department chief exam.

“If she’s interested, she could become the first battalion chief,” he said.