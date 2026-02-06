Camden firefighter dies after falling into Delaware River

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A firefighter from the Camden Fire Department died after falling into the icy waters of the Delaware River late Thursday morning.

Rescuers were called to Wiggins Waterfront Park around 11 a.m. regarding a person who had fallen into the river.

It happened during a routine maintenance check of a fire boat, officials said, but it’s not yet known how the firefighter fell into the water.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said the city “will be there to support his family” after the incident.

“He was a husband, a brother, a father that committed his adult life to serving and protecting and being there for our residents in the city,” Carstarphen said.

Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax called the firefighter’s death “a tragic loss” during a Thursday news conference.

“At this time, the family has to fully come to grips with what just happened,” Flax said. “Not everyone is aware of what happened. That’s the unfortunate thing about things happening so fast.”