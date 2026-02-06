Camden firefighter dies after falling into Delaware River

Officials said it happened during a routine maintenance check of a fire boat, but it's not yet known how the firefighter fell into the water.

firefighters search for a firefighter who fell in the Delaware River

The scene as firefighters search for a firefighter who fell in the Delaware River, Feb. 5, 2026. (6abc)

A firefighter from the Camden Fire Department died after falling into the icy waters of the Delaware River late Thursday morning.

Rescuers were called to Wiggins Waterfront Park around 11 a.m. regarding a person who had fallen into the river.

It happened during a routine maintenance check of a fire boat, officials said, but it’s not yet known how the firefighter fell into the water.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said the city “will be there to support his family” after the incident.

“He was a husband, a brother, a father that committed his adult life to serving and protecting and being there for our residents in the city,” Carstarphen said.

Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax called the firefighter’s death “a tragic loss” during a Thursday news conference.

“At this time, the family has to fully come to grips with what just happened,” Flax said. “Not everyone is aware of what happened. That’s the unfortunate thing about things happening so fast.”

Carstarphen said five additional fire departments from the region, including Philadelphia, aided Camden during the response.

“In times like this, the city, we come together,” he said. “Our community comes together. Any loss hurts all of us and today’s loss, it hurts every one of us.”

The firefighter’s name has not been released to the public.

