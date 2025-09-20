Raging fire destroys 7 homes in Trenton; several people injured

Mayor Reed Gusciora said the flames destroyed seven homes and sent three people to the hospital, including a firefighter.

    • September 20, 2025
A fire burns through homes in Trenton, New Jersey

A fire destroyed several homes in Trenton, New Jersey on Sept. 19, 2025. (6abc)

A fire tore through a city block late Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Trenton Fire Department was called to North Olden Avenue, near Ellis Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire spreading through the rowhomes.

Viewer video shows neighbors banging on doors to get people to escape.

“They seem to have gone up all at once. Seven families – all of their possessions seem to have been destroyed,” Gusciora said.

Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and a firefighter was also taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is helping families who need a place to stay.

State fire inspectors were on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze.

