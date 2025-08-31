Trenton Plates, The World Takes fights food insecurity in the city and world

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Since 2021, Cross Community Inc., a faith-based Trenton organization, and Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit that fights hunger by targeting communities facing high rates of food insecurity, have been waging a war against hunger.

This year, they are upping the ante at the annual meal-packaging event, Trenton Plates, The World Takes, and aiming to surpass the number of meals and food they collect in comparison to previous years. The event will take place on Sept. 24 at the Cure Arena in Trenton.

Last year, more than 800 volunteers gathered to pack more than 120,000 meals fortified with 20 essential vitamins and nutrients that contained rice, soy and dehydrated vegetables, organizers said. The meals helped feed people impacted by hunger in the Philippines and South Sudan, said Stone Powell-McDavitt, partnership manager for Rise Against Hunger. This year, organizers have raised the bar, with a goal to serve more than 285,000 meals and collect more than 3,000 pounds of food to help combat food insecurity in Trenton and around the world.

“We were really proud of what we did last year, but we knew that we could do more, just given how many people showed out in such a short amount of time,” said Jasmine Ross, executive director of Cross Community, who serves on the board of Cross Community Inc., with her parents, Rob and Tracy Ross.

Trenton Plates, The World Takes 2024 was a hit, organizers said

“So we are hoping to bring out 1,500 people this year and to gather way over the 2,000 pounds of food that we collected for the local organizations last year,” she said. “So that’s really the main difference between last year and this year’s event, is just the volume.”

Last year, local schools, fraternities, sororities, faith-based organizations and nonprofit organizations were recruited to volunteer at the event. Participants packaged meals in three-hour shifts which began at 7 a.m. and ended at 8 p.m. While they worked, a DJ spun the latest tunes.

“We were all walking around and encouraging them, making them laugh,” Ross said. “I can say Peter Bullock, our board chair, was kind of like the hype man of the day before the shift started, getting the crowds going, getting everybody excited for what we were gonna do. I think, for me anyway, that was intentional. Our family was raised with service kind of at the forefront, and I think doing an event like this, you can show people that being of service can be fun. It doesn’t have to be a stuffy affair.”