How the Wildwoods became a Jersey Shore staple — across 4 separate towns

4 towns, 1 destination

More than a century later, those early decisions still shape how the Wildwoods function, not just in how they look, but in how they operate.

“Each municipality in the Wildwoods typically hosts their own services, including police, fire, public works, recreation, beach patrol, etcetera,” North Wildwood Mayor Zampirri said.

However, North Wildwood does provide police and court services to West Wildwood.

“While we have our own services, there are times when we work together through mutual aid of emergency services and other collaborative efforts for events in the Wildwoods,” Zampirri said.

That balance, independence paired with coordination, has long defined the island, he said.

“They all schedule their own events,” Tell said, speaking about how each town maintains its own calendar of activities. “They do it on different nights, so they’re not competing with each other.”

The municipalities also work together on joint marketing efforts under the name the Wildwoods.

Tell said the municipalities have historically developed with distinct roles. Wildwood became the commercial center, where businesses, shops and entertainment took hold, while North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest evolved with more residential character.

The differences between the towns were not just geographic; they were socioeconomic, Tell said.

North Wildwood was home to many of the island’s professionals, including judges, lawyers and doctors, while Wildwood Crest drew younger families and what Tell described as “newer money.” Wildwood, by contrast, became where most businesses were located and where many working-class families lived. She said many of these still hold today.

Tell, who grew up in Wildwood, recalled how that divide shaped her own family’s experience.

“My father was the city treasurer for the city of Wildwood. And as such, we had to live in Wildwood,” she said. “My mother wanted to live in Wildwood Crest, because that’s where the young middle-class families were. We couldn’t. So my parents bought a house on Cresse Avenue. Cresse Avenue is the street that divides Wildwood from Wildwood Crest. So we lived on the Wildwood side of the street. If we walked across the street, we were in Wildwood Crest. [My mother] got as close as she could.”

Those socioeconomic differences extend to how each town is funded as well.

Property values vary widely from town to town as do the tax rateables. Wildwood, with more commercial density and a broader mix of housing, also operates differently. Tell and residents have said that creates an ongoing divide that has shaped conversations about whether the towns should ever merge.

“There’s some discussion” about consolidation from time to time, Tell said, but concerns remain that combining the municipalities would shift financial burdens.

Longtime Wildwood resident Larry Lillo echoed the same sentiment, noting that it would be hard for the towns to consolidate given the expense of managing the commercial district and boardwalk.

Lillo, who has lived in Wildwood for 78 years, knows that Wildwood carries cost for year-round services, including police, fire and public works, as well as a lot of projects that maintain the boardwalk and beaches, while other towns operate differently, making consolidation difficult.

For residents, those differences are not a divide, they are what make the island work.

Each town serves a different role, which is what makes the Wildwoods so unique. Residents believe it offers a little of everything.

Scott Chambers, a West Wildwood resident, said that contrast is exactly what drew him from one part of town to another. After years of living in North Wildwood, close to the beach and boardwalk, he moved to West Wildwood looking to find something different, including more space and options for a single-family home.

“North Wildwood is a fantastic town, but it gets busy in the summer,” Chambers said. “We didn’t realize how peaceful [West Wildwood] is. It’s like a hidden gem.”

Chambers, who owns and operates Zippy’s Bikes on Pacific Avenue, said Wildwood is often misunderstood.

Chambers spoke on Wildwood’s concentration of boardwalk activity, hotels, night clubs and bars, and some trouble from outsiders for the misrepresentation of the city. Chambers added that he raised his children in North Wildwood and had no issues with them walking alone to the boardwalk.

Still, he said the differences in each municipality are what make the island work.

“They all have their own unique personality and traits,” Chambers said.

Lillo said Wildwood’s identity is tied to both history and daily life. He described growing up in an area where everything was within reach.

“I woke up. I could go to the tailor, I’d go to the pharmacy. I could go to three grocery stores; it was all within two blocks,” he said. “So, it was a very convenient place.”

He said it still is with many year-round activities and its own school system.

Chambers agreed, saying that the Wildwoods have some of the best restaurants on the island and that it has everything other beaches have and more.

Together, the four towns offer different ways to experience the same island, whether that means quiet streets, residential neighborhoods or the energy of the boardwalk.

“Basically, it’s a small city at the beach,” Lillo said.

WHYY News is partnering with independent journalists across New Jersey to spotlight the people, communities, cultures and distinctive places that shape the Garden State. This work is made possible with support from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.