Help wanted: At the Jersey Shore, the summer job rush is on

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As spring edges toward summer along the Jersey Shore, help wanted signs are beginning to appear in storefront windows and across social media feeds.

Restaurants are staffing up kitchens, amusement parks are training ride operators and boardwalk merchants are interviewing teenagers and college students hoping to spend a summer near the ocean. Across Atlantic and Cape May counties, the annual hiring season is underway. And with it comes a dramatic workforce swing.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows employment in tourism-driven industries climbs sharply as summer approaches. In February 2025, about 6,266 workers were employed in Cape May County’s leisure and hospitality sector. By July, that number jumped to 20,761 workers, peaking at 23,656 employees in August.

The shift illustrates how seasonal the shore economy is.

“Tourism is the backbone of our local economy,” officials with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce said in a recent tourism report. Altogether, tourism accounts for about 58% of all employment in the county. Visitors drive that demand. In 2024, Cape May County welcomed 12.11 million visitors, generating $8.1 billion in tourism spending, a 5% increase over the previous year, according to the Chamber.

Shore towns are searching for seasonal workers

For many businesses, the hiring process begins months before the summer crowds arrive.

Wes Kazmarck, president of the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association and owner of several boardwalk shops, said spring job fairs have become a key starting point.

“The whole thing starts for us with the Ocean City job fair,” Kazmarck said. “That’s a great starting point for the season. We had a lot of success last year, and a lot of those kids are coming back.”

Dozens of employers are expected to attend as businesses look to fill seasonal positions before the busy Memorial Day weekend kickoff. The upcoming job fair hosted by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. In Stone Harbor, prospective workers can visit participating businesses during a self-guided hiring day on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a list of employers available at the welcome center at 212 96th Street.

Kazmarck said his businesses typically hire about 40 to 50 seasonal employees each summer across several boardwalk stores.

Hiring has evolved in recent years. Many employers now rely on social media and online applications rather than walk-in applicants.

“A lot of people hire through social media now,” he said. “We’ll post on Instagram, and people fill out the application that way.”

Even so, the traditional summer workforce remains a mix of teenagers, college students and returning employees who come back year after year.

“We attend nearly every local school job fair,” said Denise Beckson, vice president, chief administrative and external affairs officer at Morey’s Piers, Beachfront Waterparks and Resorts. “We engage in significant virtual hiring, as many college students and summer residents are simply not in the area this time of year.”

“A lot of times it’s kids that are 16 to 18 down here with their families for the summer,” Kazmarck said. “If we get them early, we can keep them through college.”

But that workforce is shifting in some shore towns, where housing costs are limiting who can spend the summer at the beach.

“There are fewer college kids who spend the summer in Avalon or Stone Harbor because there is limited affordable housing,” said Marnie Lengle, coordinator for the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “We rely on second home owners’ children and grandchildren, or regional high school students, and college kids from Cape May County who come home for the summer. There are younger retirees in their early 60s and 70s who work part-time in the summer, which is extremely helpful. Many can stay after Labor Day, which is really important to our businesses since everyone hopes to extend their seasons into the late fall.”