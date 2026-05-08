Jersey Shore towns are adopting new curfews and safety rules. What you need to know before making your summer plans
Several laws aim to stop pop-up parties and flash mobs promoted on social media before they cause a problem.
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Officials in towns throughout the Garden State that rely on tourist dollars to fuel their local economies are hoping the upcoming summer season unfolds without any incidents involving young people at pop-up parties and flash mobs that are publicized on social media sites.
In recent years several municipalities have experienced problems with public drinking, fights and vandalism.
The town that has most recently approved an ordinance designed to stop trouble before it starts is the city of Wildwood. Mayor Ernie Troiano said the town council approved a regulation that will close the boardwalk from 1–5 a.m., beginning Wednesday, May 13.
“It gives us an extra tool in our tool bag that will allow us to control the crowds if they become unruly, which they have in the past,” Troiano said.
In addition, Troiano said police will use their judgment to clear the boardwalk at 1 a.m., if necessary, but depending on the situation they may decide that no action is required.
Beach closures and backpacks
Wildwood already has a law that closes the beach from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as a 10 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors, and a backpack ban after 8 p.m., unless it’s a diaper bag.
Troiano said if a minor is with their parents they will not be asked to leave, and the backpack rule is about common sense.
“Backpacks, you don’t know if [a person is] carrying drugs or alcohol or weapons, so the ban eliminates those possible situations,” he said. “The last thing the city of Wildwood or any seashore community needs to do is create and enforce all these new rules and regulations. But when the crowd dictates these ordinances to be put in place, then we do it.”
Some New Jersey shore towns already have boardwalk closures, backpack bans and many have curfews for unaccompanied minors:
- Atlantic City, 10 p.m.
- Asbury Park, 11 p.m.
- Brigantine, 10 p.m.
- North Wildwood, 10 p.m.
- Ocean City, 11 p.m. curfew
- Point Pleasant Beach, 10 p.m.
- Sea Isle City, 10 p.m.
- Seaside Heights, 10 p.m.
- Toms River/Ortley Beach, 10 p.m.
New safety laws
South Jersey state Sen. Paul Moriarty sponsored three bills signed into law last year that are designed to prevent rowdy and disruptive behavior by young people and ensure pop-up parties do not spiral out of control, if they do take place.
Moriarty said one law makes parents or guardians liable if their child engages in disorderly conduct. A second toughens penalties for organizing or inciting a public brawl. A third law calls for specialized training and offers assistance from state police to local police departments in handling large crowds.
“We want people to be able to go to these family-friendly events throughout New Jersey, we want them to enjoy them and feel safe,” Moriarty said. “We hope that families go out and enjoy all that New Jersey has to offer.”
He said in some parts of the Garden State, events have been cancelled because police cannot assure the public that they’re going to have a safe experience.
“That’s not what we want,” he said. “We don’t want to stop having public events that are important to build community.”
Troiano said the message being sent to the public and tourists is that the city of Wildwood will create a safe environment for them.
“We want to make sure that when someone comes here, they’re having a good time,” Troiano said. “They’re here to have a good time; we’re here to make sure you have a good time.”
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