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Officials in towns throughout the Garden State that rely on tourist dollars to fuel their local economies are hoping the upcoming summer season unfolds without any incidents involving young people at pop-up parties and flash mobs that are publicized on social media sites.

In recent years several municipalities have experienced problems with public drinking, fights and vandalism.

The town that has most recently approved an ordinance designed to stop trouble before it starts is the city of Wildwood. Mayor Ernie Troiano said the town council approved a regulation that will close the boardwalk from 1–5 a.m., beginning Wednesday, May 13.

“It gives us an extra tool in our tool bag that will allow us to control the crowds if they become unruly, which they have in the past,” Troiano said.

In addition, Troiano said police will use their judgment to clear the boardwalk at 1 a.m., if necessary, but depending on the situation they may decide that no action is required.