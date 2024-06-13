Wildwood bans backpacks on N.J. beach, boardwalk after chaotic start to season
Wildwood has had a chaotic start to the season after rowdy groups of teens on the boardwalk forced the resort to declare a state of emergency over Memorial Day Weekend.
The city of Wildwood introduced a new policy that bans the use of backpacks on the beach and boardwalk.
City leaders unanimously passed the ban on Wednesday.
The ban follows an earlier curfew that was instituted in the spring.
All of it is aimed at helping police keep the peace.
Ocean City implemented a similar backpack and bag ban on its boardwalk last year.
