Wildwood bans backpacks on N.J. beach, boardwalk after chaotic start to season

Wildwood has had a chaotic start to the season after rowdy groups of teens on the boardwalk forced the resort to declare a state of emergency over Memorial Day Weekend.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 12, 2024
People on the beach

Beachgoers enjoy the sand and surf in North Wildwood N.J. on July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Wildwood introduced a new policy that bans the use of backpacks on the beach and boardwalk.

City leaders unanimously passed the ban on Wednesday.

Officials in Wildwood have already dealt with a chaotic start to the season after rowdy groups of teens on the boardwalk forced the resort to declare a state of emergency over Memorial Day Weekend, shutting down the boardwalk for hours.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The ban follows an earlier curfew that was instituted in the spring.

All of it is aimed at helping police keep the peace.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Ocean City implemented a similar backpack and bag ban on its boardwalk last year.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate