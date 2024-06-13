Wildwood bans backpacks on N.J. beach, boardwalk after chaotic start to season

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Wildwood introduced a new policy that bans the use of backpacks on the beach and boardwalk.

City leaders unanimously passed the ban on Wednesday.

Officials in Wildwood have already dealt with a chaotic start to the season after rowdy groups of teens on the boardwalk forced the resort to declare a state of emergency over Memorial Day Weekend, shutting down the boardwalk for hours.