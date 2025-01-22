Embattled Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. says he will seek re-election

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced he will seek re-election in November.

“We are going to win re-election. We are going to win in a big way, and this administration is what all your hopes and dreams are made of,” said Small.

The announcement comes just five days after the mayor was back in court to plead not guilty to allegations of witness tampering. After he was indicted last fall for allegedly beating his teenage daughter, Atlantic County prosecutors say Small asked her to contradict her claims of physical and emotional abuse.

“It’s simple. The focus has been off of court. My attorneys are going to handle that. From the raid on, we showed up each and every day, still accomplishing all of the things that we wanted to accomplish,” said Small.

Both the mayor and his wife, La’Quetta, who is Atlantic County superintendent, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.