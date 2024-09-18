From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La’Quetta Small, superintendent of the city’s schools, were formally indicted by a grand jury on allegations that they abused their teenage daughter.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that the Smalls were indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Marty Small was separately indicted on third-degree terroristic threats and third-degree aggravated assault, officials said.

Both were charged on a summons in April, which included disorderly persons simple assault charges.

By law, prosecutors present all first- to fourth-degree offenses to a grand jury for indictment. Disorderly persons charges are not indictable crimes, but are still heard by the court.