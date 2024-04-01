Atlantic City mayor says home search tied to ‘family matter’

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his attorney, Ed Jacobs, addressed the media on Monday about search warrants served on the mayor and his wife, Atlantic City Schools Superintendent Atlantic City Schools Superintendent Dr. La’Quetta Small, late last week.

Jacobs said they were aware the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office had been investigating for at least three months, and it stemmed from “a personal and emotional family matter within the Small household.”

“It is very, very, very unusual to see search warrants issued in family matters. But it was done here,” said Jacobs. “Mayor Small and his wife La’Quetta indeed have high public profiles, deservedly so, but they have the same private lives and challenges as every other ordinary parent.”

During the conference, Small addressed rumors concerning his daughter being pregnant, and allegations that he “beat the sh** out of her so bad” that she lost the pregnancy.

“My daughter is not pregnant. My daughter has never been pregnant,” the mayor said. “We happen to have information on individuals who spread those horrific rumors on my child. And you’ll be getting a visit from Mr. Jacobs soon and very soon. No need to delete it. We got the screenshot and we know who you are.”

Small was combative and frustrated at times when asked for details. He asked reporters, “Would you be able to deal with this if someone was spreading rumors on your child and or your family member? I think not.”

Jacobs said they were not ruling out whether the investigation was politically or racially motivated. In his remarks, Small mentioned subpoenas were served on his office earlier this year after he heralded the hiring of two people to run the city’s reentry services program.

“What I said then [is] that it is political and it’s racial,” he said. “Because people don’t like the fact that this mayor has given minorities opportunities that they’ve never had in City Hall ever before. And I’m unapologetically going to continue to do that.”