The NAACP New Jersey State Conference is calling for the resignation of Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds over the prosecution of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was acquitted of child endangerment charges.

In a statement released Wednesday, Richard T. Smith, president of the state conference, said the mayor, his wife La’Quetta Small and Constance Days-Chapman “have been subjected to prolonged public scrutiny, ridicule, and reputational harm stemming from prosecutorial actions that, in our view, warrant serious examination.”

“Based on publicly available information and observable outcomes, these actions raise substantial concerns regarding prosecutorial overreach and the appearance of political motivation, rather than decisions grounded solely in evidence and law,” Smith said. “The resulting harm to professional standing, personal lives, and community stability is significant.”

The state conference joined the call for Reynolds’ resignation along with the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP, led by Atlantic City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz.

Marty Small was acquitted by a jury in December of charges that he abused his teenage daughter in incidents that took place in late 2023 and early 2024. He was also found not guilty of witness tampering.

Prosecutors dropped charges in January against La’Quetta Small, Atlantic City Schools superintendent, and Days-Chapman, the principal of Atlantic City High School. Authorities had also accused La’Quetta Small of abusing her daughter and alleged that Days-Chapman, a political ally of the mayor, failed to report the suspected abuse.