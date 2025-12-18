Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small acquitted of all child abuse charges

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A jury has acquitted Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. of all charges in his child abuse trial after more than two days of deliberations.

The mayor thanked the jury, his family and supporters as he left the courthouse.

“There’s not one day that I turned around and there wasn’t a lot of people here supporting us,” the mayor said. “Today, I thank God — who’s first in my life — and we give him all the glory for this victory.”

Prosecutors alleged that Small and his wife — Atlantic City schools superintendent La’Quetta Small — physically attacked their teenage daughter in incidents that took place in December 2023 and January 2024. The girl’s boyfriend recorded the incidents.

They were charged more than a year ago with endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats and aggravated assault. The mayor was formally indicted later on second- and third-degree felonies. He was also accused of asking his daughter to recant her claims of child abuse. La’Quetta Small’s trial is scheduled for next year.