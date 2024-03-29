From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Law enforcement officials on Thursday executed a search warrant on the home of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Officials and the mayor could not be reached for comment, but Small’s attorney confirmed the warrant.

“I have no substantive remarks about this until tomorrow afternoon after I’ve had a chance to look over the warrant,” said Edwin Jacobs of the law firm Jacobs and Barbone, P.A.

It is not clear which agency executed the search on Small’s home.

Jacobs emphasized that “search warrants are investigative tools” that “are very easy to get” and are “one-sided.”

Small has been mayor of Atlantic City since 2019, following the resignation of Frank Gilliam, who was convicted of wire fraud charges.

In 2009, Small and others were accused of tampering with ballots during the Democratic primary for Atlantic City mayor. They were acquitted of the charges two years later. He called it “a political witch hunt.”